RUGBY, ND (KXNET) — Employees in the Rugby area who have student loan debt are encouraged to apply by December 1 for an assistance program offered through the Rugby Job Development Authority, or JDA.

The program’s purpose is to help Rugby businesses and other employers in recruiting and retaining workers by assisting individuals employed full-time with student loan payments.

Approved applicants receive up to $3000 over the course of two years provided they remain employed full-time in the Rugby area during the loan repayment period. The Rugby JDA makes payments of $125 per month directly to the recipient’s student loan account. Other qualifications include having completed a program of study and being in good standing on student loan payments.

The program budget will accommodate up to 10 new recipients for 2024. Priority will be given to applicants employed within their field of education. Another factor strengthening the quality of an application is community involvement.

More information and applications are available online at rugbyjda.com/student-loan-program and at Rugby City Hall. If you have questions, call 701-776-7655 or send an email to jstewart@gondtc.com.

The Rugby Job Development Authority’s contribution to student loan repayment may also serve as a match to the North Dakota Career Builders program to double funding for student loan repayment. The state program is geared to helping the private sector in recruiting and retaining employees for high-need occupations. Learn more at www.ndus.edu/career-builders.

More information about Rugby economic development programs is available at www.rugbyjda.com.