Students learning from home eligible for food assistance

The state wants to make sure 25,000 children are being fed while learning at home.

The new Pandemic-EBT food assistance program will help students and their families who are distance learning and on free-and-reduced-cost lunch benefits during the current school year.

Each student would qualify for $6.82 a day for each day they have been home learning.

We spoke with the Director of Child Nutrition Programs with the Department of Public Instruction who says while people are getting back to work there are still some feeling the effects of COVID-19.

“There has to be a means to ensure that children have access to food regardless of what’s going on. You know if they’re in school, they’ll have access to meals at schools. But if they’re not able to learn at school, then at least provide the means to purchase the food. To make sure those children can still eat,” said Linda Schloer.

Families will receive a letter to tell them if they qualify and can expect to receive cards in the mail this coming month.

