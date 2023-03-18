BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Preparing for emergencies is always important — especially during the winter in our state, where blizzards are common. But it may be surprising to learn that as a whole, the entirety of the United States is beginning to take a second look at disaster preparedness too.

To gauge the level of preparation across the United States, a survey of 3,000 respondents was conducted by prepping website Primal Survivor — which, when extended to the entire nation, would suggest that 57% of Americans (almost 150 million individuals) now consider themselves to be ‘survivalists’, who have stockpiled supplies in an effort to prepare for the worst.

Here in North Dakota, we have our own fair share of disaster preppers — as is to be expected from a state that deals with heavy winter storms regularly. When it comes to ND, 33% of residents consider themselves ‘survivialists’ — which amounts to a total of 193,964 people.

“The stats don’t lie,” says Paul Simpson from Primal Survivor in a press release. “Two in three Americans have been affected to some degree by an extreme weather event. Even if the worst-case scenario doesn’t ever transpire, preparing thoroughly will give you peace of mind on a day-to-day basis.”

In regard to what exactly these preparations are for, however, the response is mixed. A majority of respondents (54%) nationwide stated that it was primarily for preparing for extreme weather events and natural disasters, but additional percentages suggest concerns over economic uncertainty (16%), international conflict (14%), another pandemic (13%), or domestic political worries (3%). These fears have only been amplified in recent times — the survey also noted certain events have also played major parts in influencing preppers. According to the findings, recent news about Chinese spy balloons in US airspace has caused 34% more individuals to start making preparations. The largest influencer for new preppers, however, was the COVID-19 Pandemic. those surveyed who did not consider themselves ‘survivalists’, 54% say they are more likely to stockpile resources now.

Ironically, though, despite the number of people who claim to be survivalists prepared for the worst, many residents of the US wouldn’t actually be ready when disaster strikes. When individuals were asked how long they could survive without the help of authorities if they were to experience a power outage, a majority of those asked stated they would be able to survive approximately one week. In a more jarring response, 17% of respondents noted they would not be able to make it past the second day.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggests that all households prepare basic kits full of supplies in case disaster strikes. Said kit should include a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit, extra warm clothing, non-perishable food and water, and more. For a complete list of recommended emergency supplies, view this page on ready.gov.

To view Primal Survivor’s full interactive map showing the number of ‘survivalists’ in each state, visit the study’s results page here.