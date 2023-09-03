BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone has had the misfortune of finding themselves in an accident of some sort. Whether it’s twisting your ankle, bumping your head on an open cabinet, or falling and breaking a bone, these situations are common. And while it’s true that some people may be more accident-prone than others, attorneys with Injured in Florida posed an interesting question with a recent study: Does this same idea apply to states as well?

During their study, the group analyzed the number of monthly searches on both Google and CDC.Gov for accident-related terms (including ’emergency care’, ‘broken bone’, ‘sprained wrist’, etc.) in 48 U.S. states (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). These numbers were then weighed against one another and divided by the population of each state to see where these searches were the most common. Once the numbers were ranked, it was deemed that the least accident-prone states — or at least, the states that tend not to search for ways to take care of their injuries — are as follows:

Rank U.S States Searches Per 100k Population 1 North Dakota 325 2 West Virginia 456 3 South Dakota 468 4 Mississippi 470 5 Montana 528 6 Arkansas 596 7 Maine 602 8 Idaho 665 9 Wisconsin 674 10 Kentucky 674

Despite what one would think, the study noted that North Dakota appears to the least accident-prone state in the US as far as the data is concerned. On average, there were a total of 2,525 searches for accident-related keywords in ND each month over the past year, and 325 per 100,000 residents — 589 less than the national average.

“In the United States, there are approximately 151 million emergency room admissions yearly,” states an Injured in Florida representative in a press release. “These accidents, which represent everything from a broken toe to a sprained wrist, can happen from a fall at home or an accident in the workplace. North Dakota has been named the least accident-prone state based on the number of accident-related searches over the last 12 months. However, the study includes states from across the country, all the way from Maine to Montana, revealing one thing everyone has in common.”

The most frequently searched term in North Dakota was ‘Urgent care’, with ‘Emergency room’ and ‘Sprained ankle’ being listed as the second and third most frequently sought out. These terms are not only popular here, either: every single state in the top ten listed ‘Urgent care’, ‘Emergency room’, and ‘Sprained ankle’ as its first, second, and third most used search terms in the exact same order.

Just because our search volume for these terms is low, however, everyone should remain careful at all times in order to avoid injuries — and if all else fails, learn how to treat accidents and wounds as well as possible. To learn more about preventing injuries in your home and daily life, visit this page on the ND Department of Health and Human Services website.