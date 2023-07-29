BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people subscribe to the idea that ‘age is just a number’, and that you’re ‘only as young as you feel’ — but the truth is that in many cases, those who are relatively older are at a disadvantage when it comes to careers. And according to a recent study, it would seem that many believe that this should apply to political positions as well.

The previous 45 Presidents in American history were all younger than 70 when they took office — but in recent times, Presidents have been in their 70s and 80s. This leads many to believe that nowadays, the electoral system favors older individuals, which can also result in reduced government responsiveness and ineffective leadership. Although there are already term limits on the presidency thanks to the 22nd Amendment, many citizens also state that there should be a limit on how old the leader of our country can be.

To determine how many adults believed in these limits, the research team at SeniorLiving conducted an online poll in 2023 of 1,113 adults (consisting of 54% female and 46% male responders) living in the United States. Of these adults, 21% were 18-29 years of age, 27% were between 30-44, 28% were 45-60, and 24% were 60 or older. In terms of political leanings, 35% of surveyed respondents stated that they were Democrats, 29% identified as Republicans, 25% were independents, and 11% did not align with these political parties.

The results of the polls indicated that a majority of Americans have opinions on what should be the maximum age for the leader of our country. The majority of Americans (62% according to the study) believe that an ideal presidential candidate would be in their 50s or 60s — and to further the point, 85% also state that said ideal candidate should certainly be younger than 70. This comes in contrast to former presidents Trump and Biden, who both took office in their 70s. It was noted during the poll that 59% of Americans feel that Donald Trump is too old to retake the office, and 69% say that Joe Biden is too old to be reelected, furthering the belief that individuals would prefer younger politicians.

This isn’t to say that the position of the President is the only one that is noted for its focus on older individuals, either: the current 118th Congress is one of the oldest on average in history. The median age of representatives is 57.9 years old, and 65 for Senators — and some Senators are turning 90 as of this year. Similar to their beliefs on the presidency, a majority of Americans (72%) showed an interest in issuing similar limits for older members of the House and Senate, with 70-79 being deemed the acceptable maximum age.

It was noted that nearly half the surveyed individuals stated that their concerns primarily stem from the fact that older politicians may be more out of touch than others when it comes to more modern issues like climate change and the advent of new technology. This was particularly noticeable among younger generations, who feel that this makes their representatives unable to relate to or represent them. Younger voters were nearly three times more likely to go as far as saying that older legislators are actively making the government worse rather than better.

This overwhelming interest in age limits is not met without some pushback and public concern, however. About 48% of surveyed individuals believe that age isn’t as important as one’s ability to actually serve the public interest. A further 36% state that they see age limits — whether minimum or maximum — on positions as discriminatory. Those who express a distaste for age limits note that term limits have been and still are fairer alternatives. Unlike age limits, term limits can allow for frequent rotations of members of the cabinet, and keep incumbents from holding positions for decades on end. These limits are currently in place in sixteen states — including North Dakota.

If Governor Doug Burgum wins his bid for the presidency in 2024, he would do so at the age of 67 — meaning that while he would fit under the 70-year limit that those surveyed believe would be appropriate, he would not be able to run for reelection following his term.