BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the old saying goes, “do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.” And while many of us subscribe to this idea, the truth is that doing what one loves in the first place can be a tricky endeavor. Many ‘dream jobs’ now require huge amounts of networking, money for degrees, and luck to reach- if people reach them at all. As if that wasn’t difficult enough, recruiting issues, low salaries, and high hours are complaints seen in many industries, making even those who may like their work frustrated from time to time. With all these factors taken into consideration, it begs the question: do people in the US actually enjoy what they do?

In order to find out, the business group Moneypenny surveyed 2,000 individuals throughout the United States (including Washington D.C) in regards to how happy they were in their current careers. Below is a list of the top ten areas whose respondents noted that they are the happiest in their current positions.

Rank State Percentage of Satisfied Workers 1 Wyoming 100% 2 North Dakota 86% 3 Washington D.C. 86% 4 New York 77% 5 Idaho 75% 6 West Virginia 73% 7 Iowa 74% 8 Texas 71% 9 Michigan 70% 10 New Jersey 70%

North Dakota was indeed deemed to be one of the states with the most satisfied worker in the country — with 86% of the state’s employed residents claiming that they are pleased with their jobs. However, that’s not all the information the study could share — the results also took into account which industries have the highest levels of happiness, as well as how recent events have shaped the career paths of the modern workforce.

The research showed that of the different industries in the United States, those in Information Technology felt, on average, the happiest in their roles. 86% of IT workers noted that they felt positive about their position — with other extremely happy groups of workers including the accounting, banking, and finance industry (62%) and those in public services and administration (61%). In contrast, those working in the science and pharmaceutical industries have the highest level of unhappiness, with 42% of surveyed workers reporting that they have negative feelings toward their position. This statistic was followed by those working in charity and volunteer services (39%), as well as leisure, sport, and tourism (33%).

Although many are happy with their jobs, those who may not be as thrilled in their current position have expressed an open desire to change industries. Of all of the available jobs, healthcare was the sector that the most surveyed individuals (11%) stated that they would like to move into, followed by the creative arts (8%). When asked what exactly was keeping them from doing so, 23% of the survey respondents noted that it was because they lacked the proper training or experience, with another 23% noting that they felt too comfortable in their current careers.

In addition, despite a large amount of overall job happiness, a majority of us are far from where we want to be in life. The study noted that while 63% of people across the US are happy enough in their current position, only 9% consider themselves to be working in their ‘dream jobs’.

“Our jobs are a huge part of our life, and being happy within them is extremely important,” U.S. CEO Richard Culberson states in Moneypenny’s press release. “Whilst it’s unfortunate to see that many employees are unhappy in their roles, the increase in those that are happy since we initially ran our survey is great to see, and very promising.”

As the survey notes, one of the major things to take into account when discussing job satisfaction in the current age is the lasting impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. 67% of Americans noted that the event had at least some impact on how they felt in the office. Most notably, a quarter of all the surveyed Americans state that the pandemic opened up new opportunities for them, and a massive 41% noted that it led them to realize that life was ‘too short to be unhappy at work’.

