BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When discussing the kindness of strangers, there are many states — ND included — that seem to portray the spitting image of this, with a focus on tight-knit communities and warm homes. However, as some small circumstances can make clear, these feelings of warmth and kindness are not guaranteed. In a place like North Dakota which prides itself on being kind and welcoming, it’s important to know if this also applies to those just passing through. So how does ‘North Dakota Nice’ fare when seen through the eyes of visitors?

To determine which states were the friendliest to travelers, Gunther Kia commissioned a survey of 3,000 road trip experts throughout the US in the hopes of learning through their real-life experiences. Through this survey, the group was able to identify the highest levels of hospitality in the country. — including those in North Dakota.

According to the poll, ND is one of the higher-scoring states when it comes to friendliness — boasting an overall rating of 7.2 out of 10. This places the Peace Garden State above a majority of areas in the US. The reasons for this, the study claims, stem from the generous nature and down-to-earth spirit’ of North Dakotans, as well as strong senses of camaraderie and community seen throughout the territory.

Although North Dakota Nice does seem to be alive and well, it appears that there are several states — including South Dakota, New York, Texas, and New Mexico — that have been deemed as even more friendly by seasoned travelers. The highest-scoring state was Missouri, with a score of 7.9 on the scale. This was stated to be due to ‘the warmth and openness of its residents’. On the opposite side of the scale, California was deemed as the state that is the least welcoming to travelers — a factor that many believe stems from its very fast-paced and highly competitive nature.

“Travel experiences are as diverse as the travelers themselves,” stated Joseph Gunther IV of Gunther Kia in a press release. “However, one universal truth remains – the warm and friendly interactions with locals can transform any journey into an unforgettable adventure. It is a testament to the spirit of togetherness and the power of human connection in enhancing our road trip experiences.”

In order to view a full interactive map of the US featuring the hospitality of each state, visit this page on Gunther Kia’s website.