BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a place like North Dakota, driving can be a dangerous game. With our roads being blanketed by blizzards in the winter and high-speed highway collisions in the summer, we’ve even been identified as one of the most dangerous states in which to drive in a study stemming from last year.

However, more recent studies — including one from Gunther Volvo of Coconut Creek — would suggest that North Dakotans are actually improving when it comes to their safety on the road, to the point where we are considered one of the best states to drive in. This comes as a very stark contrast to the previous years’ study, which labeled us as one of the worst.

The assessment was carried out based on the percentage of insured drivers, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven, and how often residents Googled terms like ‘traffic ticket’ or ‘speeding ticket.’ Taking these results into account, it was observed that many of the former worst states in which to drive have risen to much higher places in the ranking.

State 2018 Ranking 2019 Ranking 2020 Ranking 2021 Ranking 2022 Ranking Change in Ranking (2018-2022) Overall Improvement Ranking Arizona 49th 44th 45th 38th 8th +41 1st North Dakota 41st 4th 30th 34th 6th +35 2nd California 34th 48th 46th 39th 2nd +32 3rd Wisconsin 31st 23rd 28th 30th 4th +27 4th Hawaii 36th 29th 31st 29th 9th +27 5th Rhode Island 37th 7th 19th 10th 10th +27 6th Montana 50th 27th 27th 22nd 24th +26 7th North Carolina 43rd 24th 24th 16th 18th +25 8th South Carolina 45th 39th 44th 33rd 20th +25 9th Colorado 35th 37th 36th 31st 12th +23 10th List of top ten most-improved states

North Dakota has certainly seen its ups and downs when it comes to its position on the list of safe driving states, and overall, we’ve seen major increases in overall safety in 2022, leading to a tremendous 35-place jump. This isn’t as large as the number one most improved state Arizona (which boasted a near-constant uptick culminating in moving 41 places up), but it’s still great to hear that our driving has improved over the previous year — at least, in the context of this study.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, some of the previous safest states have seen major declines. Michigan, in particular, used to be the 10th safest state, before taking a massive tumble and eventually coming in 49th in 2022.

‘We now know which states to avoid going for a road trip through, and which ones to definitely seek out’ says Joseph Gunther IV at Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek. ‘But the message overall still has to be: drive carefully out there, people.”

To view the full study regarding the most improved drivers in America, visit this page on Gunther Volvo of Coconut County’s website.