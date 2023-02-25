BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a place like North Dakota, driving can be a dangerous game. With our roads being blanketed by blizzards in the winter and high-speed highway collisions in the summer, we’ve even been identified as one of the most dangerous states in which to drive in a study stemming from last year.
However, more recent studies — including one from Gunther Volvo of Coconut Creek — would suggest that North Dakotans are actually improving when it comes to their safety on the road, to the point where we are considered one of the best states to drive in. This comes as a very stark contrast to the previous years’ study, which labeled us as one of the worst.
The assessment was carried out based on the percentage of insured drivers, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven, and how often residents Googled terms like ‘traffic ticket’ or ‘speeding ticket.’ Taking these results into account, it was observed that many of the former worst states in which to drive have risen to much higher places in the ranking.
|State
|2018 Ranking
|2019 Ranking
|2020 Ranking
|2021 Ranking
|2022 Ranking
|Change in Ranking (2018-2022)
|Overall Improvement Ranking
|Arizona
|49th
|44th
|45th
|38th
|8th
|+41
|1st
|North Dakota
|41st
|4th
|30th
|34th
|6th
|+35
|2nd
|California
|34th
|48th
|46th
|39th
|2nd
|+32
|3rd
|Wisconsin
|31st
|23rd
|28th
|30th
|4th
|+27
|4th
|Hawaii
|36th
|29th
|31st
|29th
|9th
|+27
|5th
|Rhode Island
|37th
|7th
|19th
|10th
|10th
|+27
|6th
|Montana
|50th
|27th
|27th
|22nd
|24th
|+26
|7th
|North Carolina
|43rd
|24th
|24th
|16th
|18th
|+25
|8th
|South Carolina
|45th
|39th
|44th
|33rd
|20th
|+25
|9th
|Colorado
|35th
|37th
|36th
|31st
|12th
|+23
|10th
North Dakota has certainly seen its ups and downs when it comes to its position on the list of safe driving states, and overall, we’ve seen major increases in overall safety in 2022, leading to a tremendous 35-place jump. This isn’t as large as the number one most improved state Arizona (which boasted a near-constant uptick culminating in moving 41 places up), but it’s still great to hear that our driving has improved over the previous year — at least, in the context of this study.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, some of the previous safest states have seen major declines. Michigan, in particular, used to be the 10th safest state, before taking a massive tumble and eventually coming in 49th in 2022.
‘We now know which states to avoid going for a road trip through, and which ones to definitely seek out’ says Joseph Gunther IV at Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek. ‘But the message overall still has to be: drive carefully out there, people.”
To view the full study regarding the most improved drivers in America, visit this page on Gunther Volvo of Coconut County’s website.