BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The cost of buying a home has shot up astronomically in recent years — and as new information shows, this is especially the case in North Dakota.

From 2016 to 2023, the average house price across the entire United States has risen by a massive 52% — and although 64 total ZIP codes have seen a decrease in home value, the increases are much more common, and can be seen all throughout the U.S. However, this idea is still more prevalent in some states than others.

In a recent study, TexasRealEstateSource analyzed the average prices of homes across the country in an attempt to discover where home prices were rising the fastest. All median house prices were taken from Zillow for each US ZIP code, and combined with the ZIP code’s populations. Below is a list of the ten states where the price of a house has increased over the last seven years.

Rank State 2016 Average Price 2023 Average Price Percentage Increase 1 Idaho $165,100 $369,300 124% 2 Nevada $174,800 $373,000 113% 3 Arizona $168,800 $336,300 99% 4 Colorado $236,600 $466,200 97% 5 Utah $217,200 $421,700 94% 6 Texas $128,100 $237,400 85% 7 North Dakota $123,000 $224,400 82% 8 Washington $271,800 $485,700 79% 9 Montana $181,200 $322,800 78% 10 Florida $164,200 $290,700 77%

North Dakota saw the second-largest price jump over the years, almost doubling from its overall number from 2016. In terms of exact areas seeing the most increase in home value, ZIP code 58041 (an area of Richland County containing Hankinson and Stiles) saw the most major increase, with an 89% rise in prices over the surveyed years.

“The study showcases significant increases in home prices across various regions across the United States,” noted a spokesperson from TexasRealEstateSource. “While factors such as demand, population growth and housing inventory have pushed prices higher across the states, some of these dramatic increases may still come as a shock.”