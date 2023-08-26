BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As KX’s Crash Tracker has made quite clear, driving a car or motorcycle can be a dangerous game in North Dakota. But as new research shows, public transport can also be dangerous in its own right.

This study — which was conducted by pre-settlement funding company High Rise Legal Funding — analyzed data from the Bureau of Transport Statistics regarding bus fatalities from 2010 to 2022, as well as the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail accident data from 2022. The total number of accidents in each state was then compared against its population, and all fifty were assigned a ‘Public Transport Safety Score’ based on their statistics. When every state’s safety score was added together, North Dakota was shown to be one of the worst states for public transport fatalities.

Index Ranking State Population 2022 Train Accident Numbers 2010-2020 Bus Accidents Train Accidents Per 100,000 People Bus Accidents Per 100,000 People Public Transport Safety Score 1 Montana 1,139,507 20 5 1.76 0.44 12.81 2 New Mexico 2,110,011 20 14 0.95 0.66 12.90 3 North Dakota 780,588 16 3 2.05 0.38 13.12 4 Arkansas 3,063,152 81 9 2.64 0.29 14.25 5 Nebraska 1,972,292 91 3 4.61 0.15 17.56 6 Mississippi 2,930,528 28 12 0.96 0.41 18.59 7 Tennessee 7,134,327 85 20 1.19 0.28 21.30 8 Kansas 2,936,378 89 4 3.03 0.14 22.30 9 Texas 30,500,280 307 70 1.01 0.23 25.06 10 Alabama 5,098,746 78 8 1.53 0.16 26.18 States with the lowest Public Transport Safety Scores

Despite having the smallest population size on the list, North Dakota has one of the largest numbers of accidents per capita — with a total of sixteen train and three bus fatalities during the survey period. ND isn’t the only state in the Midwest with such a problem, either: Montana was deemed the most dangerous state of all when it comes to public transportation, and states like Nebraska and Kansas also ranked rather low in terms of overall safety scores. In contrast, Northeastern states like New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont have much higher scores.

Index Ranking State Population 2022 Train Accident Numbers 2010-2020 Bus Accidents Train Accidents Per 100,000 People Bus Accidents Per 100,000 People Public Transport Safety Score 1 New Hampshire 1,402,957 0 0 0.00 0.00 100.00 2 Hawaii 1,433,238 0 1 0.00 0.07 76.85 3 Rhode Island 1,090,483 0 1 0.00 0.09 73.59 4 Maine 1,393,442 7 0 0.50 0.00 68.07 5 Vermont 657,156 0 1 0.00 0.15 67.37 6 West Virginia 1,764,786 15 0 0.85 0.00 63.79 7 South Dakota 923,484 10 0 1.08 0.00 61.81 8 Massachusetts 6,974,258 31 2 0.44 0.03 56.52 9 Wyoming 583,279 18 0 3.09 0.00 53.28 10 Ohio 11,747,774 96 3 0.82 0.03 52.93 States with the highest Public Transport Safety Scores

“Navigating the aftermath of a public transport accident can be overwhelming,” a spokesperson for High Rise Legal Funding states in a press release, “especially when it comes to concerns about the financial implications of pursuing legal action. Remember, seeking legal recourse is not just about financial compensation — it’s about ensuring your rights are protected and holding responsible parties accountable. A skilled legal advisor can help you explore your options, understand the potential outcomes, and guide you towards a decision that aligns with your best interests.”