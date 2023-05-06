BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) –While people worldwide continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the major parts of life that is still struggling to return to normal is the global labor market. With the advent of remote work and the ever-rising cost of inflation, workers have begun to revisit what they want, need, and expect from their employers — and the worldwide answer is a unanimous ‘more.’

“Workplace dynamics are beginning to solidify after three years of pandemic-driven disruptions, with workers remaining consistent in wanting increased pay, flexibility, and a positive workplace culture,” explains ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson. “However, the interplay among these factors will challenge employers to get creative in order to meet employees’ needs. Forward-thinking leaders will need to find ways to help safeguard workers’ financial health while bolstering their professional development.”

In their annual ‘People At Work 2023: A Global Workforce View’, the ADP Research Institute surveyed over 30,000 workers across 17 countries to learn about their current attitudes towards employment, what they expect from their workplaces in the future, and the changes they would like to see. And as one might expect, demand for increased pay, a positive workplace culture, and more flexibility in their positions. Even in North Dakota, where the average median salary is $64,600, people are still undoubtedly interested in making more in a more comfortable environment.

Here’s a list of some of the major takeaways from the different aspects of employment that came up during the study. Bear in mind that these are the statistics for every country surveyed, and while they may not be entirely representative of how we feel in the US, it’s notable that so many countries have the same concerns with the modern workplace.

Pay and Compensation

Globally, 10% of all workers in all fields expect a salary increase of at least 15% in the next twelve months — however, over the last year, only 3% of worldwide workers received this sort of increase.

On the subject of pay increases, 62% of workers are confident that they will get a pay raise from their current employers, and 41% believe they will receive a bonus in the same manner.

Workers averaged a total of eight hours and six minutes of unpaid working time, a slight decrease from last year (eight hours and 33 minutes).

When asked about the most important factor in a job, 61% of all workers stated that it was their salary, followed by job security (43%), career progression (40%), and enjoyment of the job (37%).

Remote Working

When asked about the most important factors in their job, 29% of workers noted that flexibility of hours was the most important, compared to 17% who said that flexibility of location was the most important. Workers with hybrid working arrangements were noted to be the individuals most satisfied with both flexibility of hours (60%) and location (62%).

48% of all workers say that they could relocate overseas and still continue working for their existing employer. 60% of all surveyed individuals also note they would consider relocating for better opportunities.

28% of workers think that within five years, it will be the norm in their industry for employees to be able to work anywhere in the world.

Comfortable Culture

Many of the primary concerns with workplace culture stem from the need to support mental wellness and positive mental health. While stress levels are lower now than they were in the previous survey, 65% of worldwide workers say that it still adversely affects their work. 63% of people experience stress at least once a week, although this is less than 68% last year.

Employees are placing a greater focus on financial wellness, and so are their employers. 63% of workers say that their employer provides them with advice on financial well-being.

One in five workers (20%) say creating an inclusive workplace culture is one of the most important parts of supporting their mental health, up from one in eight in 2022.

Future Feelings

37% of workers have expressed that they do not feel secure in their jobs.

90% of workers state that they are satisfied in their jobs, and 44% expect a promotion in the next 12 months.

78% of the surveyed workers state that they have the skills needed to advance their careers within the next three years, and 63% say their employer helps invest in these skills.

Skills are a critical aspect of career progression for many workers. 40% of surveyed individuals noted that they believe their skills to be incredibly important for advancement in their line of work. In terms of exact skills that are useful, 38% of individuals cited management skills, 33% said people skills, and 31% voted for data analysis skills.

27% of workers believe that in the next five years, it will become normal to purchase additional holiday allowance, and 18% theorize that it will become normal practice to reduce salaries in exchange for more annual leave.

“Reimagining working arrangements helped employers navigate workplace disruptions over the past three years,” continued Richardson in the release. “Going forward, employers that focus on career progression while retaining and advancing a caring and inclusive workplace culture can better meet the needs of their workforce, both now and in the future.”

To view the full People at Work 2023 report, visit this page on the ADP Institute’s website.