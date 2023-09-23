BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many of us are always concerned with the rising cost of living — but as it turns out, even dying has become more expensive in modern times. The prices of medical care and funeral services can not only serve to drain one’s finances before their death, but also place any extra costs on the deceased individual’s family. And unfortunately, the price of mortality can be more severe in some places than others.

In order to identify which states are the most expensive to be laid to rest in, Forbes Advisor observed the average cost of both end-of-life medical care and the price of a full funeral service (including a viewing and cremation). These costs were then combined in order to determine the total price of dying in each state, and assign a “total score” based on this value.

When each of these scores was weighed against one another, it was revealed that North Dakota is one of the costliest areas to die in — placing just outside of the ten most expensive states in the entire country. On average, North Dakotans spend approximately $18,184 on end-of-life medical care and $7,097 on funeral costs — resulting in a total average cost of roughly $25,282.

Rank State Average Cost of End-of-Life Medical Care Average Funeral Cost Total Cost of Dying Total Score 1 Alaska $24,408.38 $9,333.79 $33,742.17 100.00 2 Hawaii $19,292.07 $13,430.46 $32,722.53 97.96 3 Massachusetts $18,347.02 $11,134.52 $29,481.55 95.92 4 New Hampshire $19,650.54 $8,628.51 $28,279.05 93.88 5 Washington $19,520.19 $8,636.01 $28,156.20 91.84 6 California $17,336.79 $10,091.60 $27,428.40 89.90 7 New York $17,027.21 $9,386.31 $26,413.52 87.76 8 Connecticut $17,874.50 $8,485.95 $26,360.44 85.71 9 Vermont $17,304.21 $8,621.00 $25,925.21 83.67 10 Rhode Island $17,499.73 $8,290.87 $25,790.60 81.63 11 Wisconsin $18,526.26 $7,127.90 $25,654.15 79.59 12 North Dakota $18,184.08 $7,097.88 $25,281.97 77.55

The Peace Garden state’s high cost of dying is one shared with not only many northern states, but plenty of fellow Midwestern states — both Wisconsin and Minnesota also rank extremely high (at 11th and 13th place, respectively). In contrast to these numbers, many states in the Mid-Southern area of the United States (including Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama) ranked extremely low on the list, with Kentucky serving as the cheapest state to die in.

Rank State Average Cost of End-of-Life Medical Care Average Funeral Cost Total Cost of Dying Total Score 41 Utah $14,713.46 $7,615.59 $22,329.06 18.37 42 Texas $15,332.64 $6,977.84 $22,310.47 16.33 43 Mississippi $15,902.92 $6,400.10 $22,303.03 14.29 44 Michigan $15,316.34 $6,955.33 $22,271.67 12.24 45 Oklahoma $14,957.87 $6,452.62 $21,410.50 10.20 46 Missouri $14,648.29 $6,632.70 $21,280.98 8.16 47 Tennessee $14,355.00 $6,782.76 $21,137.75 6.12 48 Arkansas $14,208.35 $6,775.25 $20,983.60 4.08 49 Alabama $14,159.47 $6,662.71 $20,822.18 2.04 50 Kentucky $13,328.48 $7,037.86 $20,366.34 0.00

In order to view the full ranking of each state’s costs of dying — including a detailed infographic — visit this page on Forbes’ website.