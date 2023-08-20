BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When we’re blindsided by a medical emergency, it’s important to be able to get the care you need as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, not everyone is able to be treated immediately across the country — and in some states, the delay for emergency services is longer than in others. But where does ND stand when it comes to the long wait, and how does that compare to the rest of the US?

To determine which states had the longest and shortest ER wait times, consumer medical information website Med.ro surveyed patients across the US, and analyzed average waiting times throughout the state. Here, it was revealed that on average, a wait for the emergency room in North Dakota is only 108 minutes (one hour, forty minutes) — which is the shortest time in the entire country. These low waiting periods, it would seem, are more common across the Midwest, as other states who report some of the US’s quickest ER waits include South Dakota and Montana.

Rank State Average ER Waiting Time (in Minutes) 1 North Dakota 108 2 Nebraska 114 3 South Dakota 116 4 Hawaii 118 5 Iowa 119 6 Oklahoma 121 7 (Tie) Kansas 123 7 (Tie) Idaho 123 8 Montana 126 9 Mississippi 129 10 Louisiana 132 States with the shortest ER wait times.

In contrast, despite the fact that it possesses one of the best hospitals in the country, Maryland is the state that reports the longest delay for emergency care, averaging out at just under a four-hour wait. A majority of the other states in the top ten states with the longest wait times are located primarily in the Northwest, including Delaware Massachusetts, and New York.

Rank State Average ER Waiting Time (in Minutes) 1 Maryland 239 2 (Tie) Delaware 215 2 (Tie) Massachusetts 215 3 Rhode Island 213 4 New York 201 5 Arizona 195 6 New Jersey 191 7 Connecticut 181 8 (Tie) California 177 8 (Tie) Pennsylvania 177 9 Virginia 174 10 Illinois 172 States with the longest ER wait times.

“Long wait times in American emergency rooms are a pressing issue that demands attention and action,” states Med.ros’ CEO Dr. Vlad Dobrescu in a press release. “American citizens must be given better access to timely medical care when they need it most, also considering the costs that often come with it. Moreover, it’s disheartening to learn that Maryland holds the unfortunate distinction of having the longest wait times, which does not go in hand with the high-quality service the hospitals in the area claim to provide. Addressing this problem requires a multi-faceted approach, including increased funding for healthcare resources, better staffing, and streamlined processes.”

How long have you waited for the ER in North Dakota, or elsewhere throughout the country? Be sure to let us know!