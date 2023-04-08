BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent COVID-19 pandemic may have passed, but health is always a hot topic in the United States. The threat of a health crisis, for many, is always just around the corner — and although many take the utmost care in maintaining their body health, it’s important to remember that one’s environment can also play a major factor in how well they can respond to medical emergencies.

With the costs of medical care and inflation on the rise, those who are concerned about their health may also want to pay attention to which areas of the United States prioritize their residents’ health.

In order to determine which cities across the United States focused the most on health care, fitness and nutrition, WalletHub conducted a study that analyzed more than 180 of the most populated cities in the US across 43 key indicators of good health — ranging from the cost of medical care, to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated, to the average consumption of healthy food. These indicators were then graded on a 100-point score and ranked accordingly.

During the study, it was discovered that two major cities in North Dakota made the cut of the top 100 healthiest in the United States. The healthier of the two was Bismarck, which ranked 72nd our of every surveyed city on every aspect of good health.

Rank City Total Score Health Care Score Food Score Fitness Score Green Space Score 72nd Bismarck, N.D. 47.94 57 89 42 149

While the city does possess a below-average Green Space Score, it makes up for this with high scores in both Health Care and Fitness, and a relatively typical Food Score. A majority of these scores, however, are far higher than those of Fargo — which, while having a higher Health Care Score, also possesses lower rankings in every other aspect.

Rank City Total Score Health Care Score Food Score Fitness Score Green Space Score 89 Fargo, N.D. 45.52 41 108 101 115

In terms of specifics, while a majority of North Dakota’s rankings don’t fall into the highest or lowest levels, one particular statistic stood out among the rest: in terms of the cost of medical visits, they are more costly in Fargo than almost anywhere else in the country — having the second-most expensive treatments in the surveyed cities (beaten out only by a three-way tie).

Rank City 1 (Tie) Juneau, Alaska 1 (Tie) Anchorage, Alaska 1 (Tie) Madison, Wisconsin 2 Fargo, North Dakota 3 Milwaukee, Wisconsin List of most highest medical charges in surveyed cities

To view the full Wallethub study, visit this page on their website.