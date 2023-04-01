BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tax Day is coming up fast across the United States. On April 18, the country will take its cut out of the earnings workers have made over the past year — and with the rising cost of living mixed with how complex the tax codes can be, it may be difficult for some people to figure out exactly how their finances will be hit. Fortunately, the tax burdens on states can work to ease this confusion.

Unlike the often-varied tax rates, which tend to vary across all sorts of people, tax burdens measure the proportion of total personal income that one will need to pay towards their taxes, and vary depending on the state instead of the many other factors that determine rates. As is tradition when a rate varies by state, this means that some states will experience larger burdens than others.

In order to identify which states have the largest tax burdens, KX’s old ally WalletHub compared the states across three types of tax burdens (property, individual income, and sales and excise taxes). Here, it was seen that North Dakota’s burdens are relatively light — at least, when compared to a majority of states.

Rank State Total Tax Burden Property Tax Burden Individual Income Tax Burden Total Sales and Excise Tax Burden 1 Alaska 5.06% 3.59% (11th highest in US) 0.00% (44th highest in US) 1.47% (46th highest in US) 2 Delaware 6.12% 1.88% (45th highest in US) 3.15% (5th highest in US) 1.09% (49th highest in US 3 New Hampshire 6.14% 4.94% (3rd highest in US) 0.13% (42nd highest in US) 1.07% (50th highest in US) 4 Tennessee 6.22% 1.66% (49th highest in US) 0.02% (43rd highest in US 4.54% (7th highest in US) 5 Florida 6.33% 2.75% (25th highest in US) 0.00% (44th highest in US) 3.58% (18th highest in US) 6 Wyoming 6.42% 3.47% (12th highest in US) 0.00% (44th highest in US) 2.95% (35th highest in US) 7 South Dakota 6.69% 2.69% (29th highest in US) 0.00% (44th highest in US) 4.00% (12th highest in US) 8 Montana 6.93% 3.40% (14th highest in US) 2.32% (19th highest in US) 1.21% (47th highest in US) 9 Missouri 7.11% 2.16% (40th highest in US) 1.99% (32nd highest in US) 2.96% (34th highest in US) 10 Oklahoma 7.12% 1.76% (47th highest in US) 1.69% (36th highest in US) 3.67% (15th highest in US) 11 North Dakota 7.34% 2.54% (34th highest in US) 0.80% (41st highest in US) 4.00% (12th highest in US) 12 Alabama 7.35% 1.39% (50th highest in US) 1.93% (33rd highest in US) 4.03% (10th highest in US)

North Dakota has the 11th lowest tax burdens in the United States, primarily due to a nonexistent Individual Income Tax Burden. In addition, ND’s Property Tax Burdens are relatively low when compared to other states. This is offset by an above-average Sales and Excise Tax Burden.

While the study primarily served to present the tax burdens, there’s still a little more to learn from it. One interesting fact taken from the study is that it seems that states with differing political affiliations also have different levels of tax burdens. Wallethub’s study noted that in general, Red states have reported lower burdens when compared to Blue states. A red state’s average rank is around the 31st highest, while a Blue state instead hovers around the 19th-20th highest rank.

To view the full results of this analysis, including the tax burdens for all 50 states, visit Wallethub’s study page here.