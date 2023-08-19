BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — From 2019 to 2022, America as a whole saw a surprising rise in overall credit scores. A combination of financial relief programs, reduced spending, and reduction of debt resulted in many Americans increasing their scores by a significant amount. But what have these increases looked like over time, and have any states seen more lasting gains since this period?

To determine just how much credit scores have increased across the United States in recent years, travel savings site UpgradedPoints used data from Experian’s research pertaining to the U.S.’s average credit score as well as data from the Federal Reserve System’s Household Debt Database. Researchers then calculated the change in each state’s average credit score from 2019 and 2022. When all of these factors were all taken into consideration and measured against one another, it was determined that North Dakota is the state that saw the smallest rise in its average credit score — with a total increase of only 0.8%.

Rank State % Change in Average Credit Score (2019-2022) Total Change in Average Credit Score (2019-2022) Average Credit Score in 2019 Average Credit Score in 2022 Average Household Debt-to-Income Ratio in 2022 41 Kentucky +1.4% +10 692 702 1.289 42 Iowa +1.3% +9 720 729 1.255 43 New York +1.3% +9 712 721 1.048 44 Minnesota +1.2% +9 733 742 1.426 45 Hawaii +1.2% +9 723 732 2.426 46 Massachusetts +1.2% +9 723 732 1.326 47 Nebraska +1.1% +8 723 731 1.285 48 Connecticut +1.1% +8 717 725 1.496 49 South Dakota +1.0% +7 727 734 1.331 50 North Dakota +0.8% +6 727 733 1.231 States with the lowest Credit Score increase

It’s worth noting that North Dakota many states in the American Midwest saw similar low rises in their scores, with South Dakota and Minnesota also fitting into the bottom ten. When the individual areas of the US were observed, the Midwest reported one of the lower overall increases per state.

The reasons for these numbers are widespread, but one major aspect that researchers and UpgradedPoints note is that the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in helping to raise credit scores — and the states and areas that were slower to lift pandemic restrictions experienced a more delayed economic recovery.

The exact amount that many credit scores changed varied depending on the age of the individual, as well. In general, millennials saw the largest increases in their scores, while the ‘Silent Generation’ (those who are currently in their 80s/90s) noticed the lowest raise.

Although the pandemic has since passed, it’s interesting to see that the surprisingly positive effect it had on the finances of many Americans still lingers to some degree. The aid of stimulus checks and decreased spending helped the residents of many states to improve their credit scores. While it is true that North Dakota saw the smallest gain of any state, it’s important to remember that this slight increase is an increase nonetheless — and when it comes to your credit score, every little bit counts.

In order to view a full list of credit score increases across the country, as well as additional tables and charts, visit this page on UpgradedPoints’ website.