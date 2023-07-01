BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone dreads paying their monthly bills, but some people dread it more than others. As a general rule, the larger the city you live in, the higher your bill would appear to seem. However, a new study suggests that this isn’t always the case — at least, not here in ND.

Recently, Doxo posted a comprehensive report regarding how Americans pay their bills, which offers an in-depth analysis of how, when, and how much the typical resident of the US handles their typical cost of living. This study included data from ten counties and nine cities in North Dakota.

In Minot in particular, the website noticed that residents tend to pay bills that are higher than the national average. Specifically, the average cost of bills in Minot for an average household ($2,218) is 8.4% higher than the national average of $2,046, and even higher than the regional bill average for ND ($1,842). This tends to average out to 35% of a Minot resident’s annual income, or $24,557 per year. Here is a full list of the average monthly bill payments in Minot, according to the study:

Bill Type Average Monthly Payment in Minot Mortgage $1,370 Rent $886 Auto Loans $636 Utilities $309 Health Insurance $270 Auto Insurance $321 Cable/Internet $102 Mobile $84 Alarm/Security $83 Life Insurance $82

For a more in-depth comparison between ND and the rest of the United States, however, one must look at the overall averages, and see how they stack up to the National Bill Average. According to Doxo’s insights, while some of our bills are lower or even with the national average, there are some areas where bills are even more expensive in the Peace Garden state.

Bill Type Percentage Paying Bill ND Bill Average National Bill Average Mortgage 33% $1,310 $1,321 Rent 35% $857 $1,191 Auto Loan 76% $545 $467 Utilities 68% $344 $351 Auto Insurance 82% $196 $207 Health Insurance 72% $150 $120 Mobile Phone 99% $75 $119 Cable/Internet 77% $104 $118 Life Insurance 26% $107 $89 Alarm/Security 14% $83 $84

When the results of every polled aspect were taken into consideration, it was observed that ND is the 35th most expensive state in the US when it comes to household expenses, with these costs being 10% lower than the country’s average price. Even then, though, these bills also take up a considerable amount of annual household income — an average of 34% in the state ($64,563). This, of course, does not mean some areas are as cheap to live in as others. The list of the most expensive counties and cities to live in, according to Doxo’s study, is as follows:

Rank County City 1 Stark Dickinson 2 Ward Minot 3 Williams West Fargo 4 Cass Williston 5 Burleigh Fargo 6 Grand Forks Bismarck 7 Morton Mandan 8 Richland Grand Forks 9 Ramsey Jamestown 10 Stutsman N/A

In addition to these average numbers, the research also took into account the day, time, and payment methods for those who pay these expenses in Minot. Do you follow the same ways of paying your bills?

Minot residents most commonly pay their bills on Tuesday.

The most common time for Minot residents to pay their bills is 12:00 p.m.

Debit Cards are most often used by Minot residents to pay bills.

In order to view a longer report regarding in-depth observations as to how Americans pay their bills, visit this page on Doxo’s website.