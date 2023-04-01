BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Whether it’s throwing back a few cold ones over the weekend with your friends at your favorite bar, or unwinding with a Blue Hawaii cocktail after a long, hard day at work (as this reporter may or may not have been doing while writing this article), every adult loves to (and deserves to) have a nice beer, wine, or mixed drink every once in a while. But as many can understand, there’s a fine line between having a leisurely drink every once in a while and becoming dangerously drunk.

It’s not a stretch to say that the entirety of the United States loves its alcohol, but as is the norm, different states drink in different amounts — and some are more invested in it than others. It’s easy to say that in states that have a huge number of local breweries and cultures more based around beer, there tend to be more alcoholic beverages consumed — but which states actually down the most drinks on a year-to-year basis? This is a question that not only piques the interest of those who love all sorts of beer, wine, and spirits, but also one interesting to DrugHelpine.org- which conducted a study to determine where exactly the most pints were poured across the US.

DrugHelpline’s report indicated that, surprisingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly), North Dakotans truly do love their boozy beverages. In regards to the top ten states who drink the most, the state placed fourth, with an average of 3.16 gallons of alcohol consumed per person every year. This, while a tremendous amount, is still significantly less than the state with the largest amount of alcohol consumed — New Hampshire’s residents consume a massive 4.67 gallons per person per year.

Rank State Average Alcohol Consumption In Gallon Per Person Per Year 1 New Hampshire 4.67 2 Delaware 3.52 3 Nevada 3.42 4 North Dakota 3.16 5 Montana 3.10 6 Vermont 3.06 7 Idaho 2.94 8 Wisconsin 2.93 9 Colorado 2.88 10 Alaska 2.85

It’s worth noting that when the overall amount of gallons of alcohol mentioned above takes into consideration all types of alcoholic beverages — and that the different categories of alcoholic drinks are preferred more or less in certain states. Beer, in particular, is especially favored by North Dakotans — who drink the 4th largest amount in the United States. We do not share the same feelings towards wine, however, as our wine consumption is below the national average.

Rank State Beer Consumption Per Capita in Gallons Per Year 1 New Hampshire 1.89 2 Montana 1.66 3 Vermont 1.63 4 North Dakota 1.48 5 Maine 1.37

While the idea of being heavy drinkers can be good for many of the restaurants, bars, clubs, breweries, and alcohol vendors in North Dakota, there are plenty of times when an excess of alcohol can do far more harm than good. This is especially clear when taking into consideration those who drink excessively — of which ND has the highest number, according to the study.

Rank State Percentage of Adults Drinking Excessively 1 North Dakota 24.7% 2 Wisconsin 24.5% 3 Alaska 22.1% 4 Montana 21.8% 5 Illinois 21.2%

Perhaps the most jarring statistic gained from the study is that much like our abnormally high levels of adults who drink to excess, the number of driving deaths related to alcohol is higher in North Dakota than anywhere else in the US. In contrast to a nationwide average of 30%, 46.7% of all driving deaths in ND are related to drinking in some way.

Rank State % Of Alcohol-Related Driving Deaths 1 North Dakota 46.7% 2 Montana 46.3% 3 Rhode Island 40.4% 4 Maine 39.8% 5 Hawaii 38.0%

As we move into the summer season, and as weekends pass, many of us may want to celebrate nights and weekends with a drink — but it’s always important to do so in moderation. For information about how to avoid drinking to excess, visit this page on News in Health’s website. If all else fails, take an Uber or bring a designated driver.

To view the full study, including information on every state’s placement related to alcohol consumption and the risks that come with it, see this page.