BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Rent is one of the largest and most frequent payments that everyone has to deal with. A monthly payment on a house, while smaller than actually purchasing one, can end up costing a lot in the long run — and in some places, can be almost as much if not more than minimum wage. Still, it’s an essential part of life for many, albeit one that we do not look forward to paying. But as it turns out, here in North Dakota, our rent situation is generally better than the rest of the country.

A study performed by Forbes Home (the home renovation and improvement side of Forbes) took data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to discover the average rent prices in each state. These prices were then weighed against one another and compared to the average monthly income to determine which states had the lowest overall rent.

The following is a list of the top ten states with the cheapest rent payments:

Rank State 2021 Average Yearly Income 2021 Average Monthly Income Average Monthly Rent (All Sizes) % Of Rent Spent On Income 1 South Dakota $64,462 $5,372 $871 16.21 % 2 Illinois $67,244 $5,604 $918 16.37 % 3 Nebraska $61,205 $5,100 $861 16.89 % 4 North Dakota $64,524 $5,377 $923 17.16 % 5 Wyoming $69,666 $5,806 $1,018 17.53 % 6 Kansas $58,924 $4,910 $869 17.69 % 7 Minnesota $66,280 $5,523 $989 17.90 % 8 Iowa $57,163 $4,764 $868 18.23 % 9 Missouri $55,325 $4,610 $842 18.25 % 10 Pennsylvania $64,279 $5,357 $994 18.55 %

When placed against the other 49 states, North Dakota fares surprisingly well — with an average income of around $65,500 a year and monthly rent averaging $923, only 17.16% of our money goes to paying rent — the fourth lowest percentage in the US.

It would seem that the Midwest in general boasts lower rent rates than a majority of the states. Even disregarding our own home state of North Dakota, other states in the middle of the US (such as Kansas, Wyoming, and Missouri) have also placed fairly high on the list. Above everything else, though, is our sister state — South Dakota showcased the lowest percentage of rent against income, with the average rent only being $871 as opposed to a $5,372 monthly budget.

