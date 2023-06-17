BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, it’s no secret that people across the states (especially here in North Dakota) love their pets. But much like the way we show our relationships to our significant others, many of us show how much we care for our pets in different ways. One of these ways is by spoiling our pets by showering them with toys, gifts, and new equipment — but just like any comparison, when it comes to the pet receiving these gifts (as well as what these gifts actually are) varies between states.

To determine which states purchase luxuries the most for their pets, researchers at Printed Pet Memories collected Google search volume data for 840 pet-related phrases (including ‘chew toy for dog’, ‘cat scratching post’, and ‘best toys for pet’ in each state. This data was then weighed against the per capita population of each state — where it was discovered that North Dakotans have a special love of spoiling their furry friends.

Rank State Google Searches for Pet Gifts per 100,000 Citizens 1 Vermont 729.4 2 Maine 660.5 3 Wyoming 645.0 4 Oregon 644.8 5 Rhode Island 626.3 6 New Hampshire 625.7 7 Washington 599.0 8 New York 597.0 9 North Dakota 591.6 10 Massachusetts 589.9

In terms of exactly which pet-related items received the most searches in North Dakota, there was a relatively even split between dog and cat products — with dogs taking a slight lead. Six of the ten most popular search terms, including three of the top five, were treats and toys for dogs, and the other four were related to toys for cats.

Rank Pet Product Search Term Monthly Search Volume in ND 1 ‘Dog Toys’ 175.0 2 ‘Cat Toys’ 139.2 3 ‘Homemade Dog Treats’ 100.0 4 ‘Dog Treats’ 99.2 5 ‘Cat Scratch Post’ 90.0 6 ‘Cat Scratcher’ 81.7 7 ‘Birthday Cake for Dog’ 65.0 8 ‘Best Cat Toy’ 57.5 9 ‘Indestructible Dog Toy’ 49.2 10 ‘Dog Cake’ 45.0

Upon taking a closer look, one can also see that many of these topics are actually different ways of phrasing the same ideas — particularly treats, toys, and cakes for dogs, and toys and scratching posts for cats.

“With such a large amount of money spent on pets in the US each year,” states a spokesperson for Printed Pet Memories, “it is interesting to see which states are the most generous when it comes to their animals. Dog-specific products are the most popular when considering the type of products searched for online. Dogs seem to be the pets most spoiled by their owners in most US states, with toys being the most popular gift.”

