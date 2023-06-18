More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In today’s climate, many people find it incredibly important to have a college education for their career prospects. Unfortunately, taking on higher education can also mean taking on debt.

Student debt is a problem that many people face when going for their college education, and one that can continue to hamper adults even years after their graduation. However, the exact amount of debt that ends up being accrued as a result of college can vary depending on the circumstances. In addition to the location and prestige of a college and the years spent in school, different programs involving housing, meals, and tuition can also play major parts in the total amount of student debt accumulated over the course of getting an education. Even at the base level, though, the amount of total debt can vary between states — causing banking site CreditDonkey to begin a study identifying which states have the highest and lowest average amounts.

During the study, CreditDonkey’s banking experts looked at 2022 data on Student Debt from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to note the average proportions of student debt per borrower. When analyzing the typical amount of debt that each graduate pays in every state, it was noted that North Dakota is one of the states with the least amount of debt — coming in at the fourth lowest in the nation.

Rank State Total Borrowers in State Average Loan Debt Per Borrower 1 South Dakota 135,600 $28,218 2 Iowa 465,500 $29,845 3 Alaska 70,600 $30,427 4 North Dakota 114,000 $30,542 5 Wyoming 57,600 $30,581 6 Wisconsin 785,600 $31,482 7 Nebraska 261,000 $31,551 8 Arkansas 374,900 $31,851 9 Indiana 924,000 $32,045 10 Oklahoma 480,800 $32,102 Lowest Average Student Debt Levels per State.

Not only does North Dakota have a below-average number of borrowers in the state, it also has a low average amount of debt. Although our state does not actually have any student loan forgiveness programs, the average amount of debt is also minuscule, with only South Dakota, Alaska, and Iowa’s amounts being lower. In general, states towards the middle of the country, as the data shows,

By contrast, a majority of the states with the highest levels of student debt are on the far left or far right of the US, with the likes of Maryland, Georgia, California, and Oregon all reporting much higher total amounts.

Rank State Total Borrowers in State Average Loan Debt Per Borrower 1 Maryland 864,700 $42,543 2 Georgia 1,641,600 $41,826 3 Delaware 137,300 $39,238 4 Virginia 1,143,200 $39,001 5 New York 2,579,600 $38,668 6 Florida 2,646,400 $38,653 7 Oregon 556,000 $38,248 8 Illinois 1,713,900 $37,869 9 California 4,021,200 $37,783 10 Alabama 615,800 $37,730 Highest Average Student Debt Levels per State.

“It’s no secret that the cost of a college education has soared over recent decades, with the average price of tuition, fees, and room and board increasing by 169% for an undergraduate degree between 1980 and 2020.”

“These findings provide an intriguing insight into where student loan debt is most prominent throughout the country, and where in the country could benefit the most from President Biden’s proposed student loan forgiveness plan,” commented a spokesperson from CreditDonkey. “At an estimated cost of about $400 billion, Biden’s plan to forgive student debt is one of the most expensive executive actions in history. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision before the end of June, providing much-anticipated clarity for millions of eager student loan borrowers.”

If you’re looking for advice on how to repay and handle your student loans, visit this page on the Bank of North Dakota’s website.