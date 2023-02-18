BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — What does it mean for you to get a good rest? Wether it’s a brief nap in the middle of the day or a full eight hours at night, people all love having a nice sleep. From a personal standpoint, we all get different amounts of sleep, ranging from too much to too little (or sometimes both, depending on your work schedule) — but what about the entire state?

Is North Dakota itself suffering from getting not enough sleep, or from getting more than enough? A study performed by bedding and mattress brand Hush worked to analyze Google Trends data for multiple sleep-related search terms in order to find out.

During their research, Hush researchers looked at the Trends data for nine search terms related to sleep troubles, including ‘sleep anxiety’, ‘why can’t I sleep’, ‘sleep remedies’, and ‘how to sleep better’. These were then given a value out of 100 in each area of search data, and averaged together to determine overall relaxation scores. The lower the total score, the higher it ranked on the list of states.

The ten states with the best average relaxation scores are as follows. Notably, it isn’t just North Dakota that represents the Midwest in the top ten: Montana, South Dakota, and especially Wyoming are also strong contenders for some of the most relaxed states in the country.

State Average Relaxation Score Wyoming 23.78 Alaska 34.00 Montana 34.00 Delaware 35.22 North Dakota 35,67 South Dakota 35,67 Washington DC 38.56 Maine 40.22 Vermont 44.44 New Hampshire 44.56

Here in North Dakota, the study indicated that much like South Dakota beneath us (in both territory and place on the list), we have particularly low rates of searches for white noise machines — which are typically used to help induce sleep in their users.

In contrast, the least-relaxed state in the US has been revealed as Oklahoma — which had an overall score of 71. Of particular note there was a massive level of interest in ‘sleep remedies’.

With this being said, many of us (even in these more relaxed states) still suffer from sleep problems — so what in particular leaves the midwest such a relaxed place? Hush themselves believe it is due to the relaxing environment many of these states (ours included) can provide.

“There are plenty of things that can prevent people from feeling relaxed at night,” a spokesperson from Hush explains in the release. “For example, poor sleep hygiene, work-related stress, and even medical conditions. Many people who struggle to feel relaxed will be searching for things to help them wind down, and hopefully improve their sleeping pattern. However, what’s interesting to see here is that many of these top 10 areas offer incredible natural scenery — including Wyoming’s stunning mountains and Maine’s tranquil lakes. Perhaps the peaceful landscapes are one of the factors that can contribute to winding down and achieving a good night’s sleep.”

Whether our scenery truly is one of the factors that contributes to how relaxed we are or not, it’s a safe bet that many North Dakotans are able to

To learn more about Hush, visit their website here.