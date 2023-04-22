BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is coming up, and with the nicer weather comes an influx of people looking to slim down. Diet and exercise are an important part of every fit and active life, and those who seek to live healthily will often endeavor to stay away from food like burgers, sweets, and anything greasy or deep-fried.

The problem in doing this comes not only from the abundance and low price of these options — but another unexpected temptation can come in the dishes that our states are famous for. Unfortunately for us, a majority of these are not only unhealthy, but also highly addictive — and when you get a craving for one, even your diet may not be able to resist giving in.

From BBQ to Chicago deep-dish pizza, there are plenty of temptations across the states to appeal to every palate — but in exchange for a delicious taste, many of these can wreak havoc on your waistline. This means that certain foods are both loved and loathed by the inhabitants of the state which made them famous. The question is, which foods are the hardest to give up in each state… and which is the most dreaded of all? The nutrition website FeastGood intended to find out by surveying 3,000 individuals across the United States.

During the study, the favorite culinary vice of the residents of our state was revealed — and to the surprise (or lack of surprise) of many, it was deemed that Fleischkuechle (a deep-fried beef turnover originating from Germany and featured at diners) was the most difficult food to give up in North Dakota. Deep-fried bread and seasoned meat, sometimes served with gravy, is understandably not the healthiest meal. It’s worth noting, though, that in terms of states with the most cravings, North Dakota is on the lower side. Fleischkuechle is in the bottom 10 of the most craved foods in the US, only placing higher than a few other unique treats.

Rank State Hardest Food to Give Up 41 South Dakota Frybread 42 Utah Scones 43 Idaho Bacon Bleu Cheese Dressing 44 Indiana Fried Brain Sandwiches 45 Iowa Hot Beef Sundaes 46 North Dakota Fleischkuechle 47 Oregon Marionberry Pie 48 Maryland Smith Island Cake 49 Kansas Charred/Burnt Ends 50 Rhode Island Doughboys

This tendency to focus on fried food is one shared with many states — with popular unhealthy options on the list including fried chicken, cheese curds, and chicken-fried steak. However, not everything highly ranked needed a trip to the fryer. A good number of the dishes at the top of the list were more on the sugary side, including Massachusetts’ desire for chocolate chip cookies and the ice cream cravings of Vermont and Alaska.

Rank State Hardest Food to Give Up 1 Vermont Ice Cream 2 Kentucky Fried Chicken 3 Pennsylvania Philly Cheesesteak 4 Massachusetts Chocolate Chip Cookies 5 Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza 6 Missouri BBQ Ribs 7 Oklahoma Chicken-Fried Steak 8 Alaska Alaskan Ice Cream 9 Wisconsin Deep-Fried Cheese Curds 10 Tennessee Hot Chicken

“Fast food is designed to be convenient, quick, and tasty,” explains FeastGood Nutrition Coach Amanda Parker. “Its high salt, sugar, and fat content trigger the pleasure centers in our brain, making us crave more. However, the same qualities that make fast food so tempting also make it a bad option for people trying to lose weight. Fast food is typically high in calories and low in nutrients, and its frequent consumption can lead to weight gain, high cholesterol, and other health problems. While it may be challenging to resist the temptation of fast food, making healthier choices is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle.”

To view the full study listing the most loved and loathed foods in the US, visit this page on FeastGood’s website.