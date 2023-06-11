BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is a perfect time to take a trip — but for those without the interest or resources to take a flight, hitting the road on a quick adventure is a popular way to make the most of the season without dealing with the exorbitant prices of many popular seasonal stops. And while a ride through the country can often be a relaxing experience, some of these weekend trips are more popular than others. Thankfully, if you’re in the market for a quick spin through ND, there are multiple that can help you see more of the state in less than two days.

In a survey of 3,000 regular road trippers from across the country, Gunther Motor Company aimed to discover the 100 weekend road trips that they would like to experience in the summer of 2023. When their votes were tallied, it was determined that North Dakota possesses three spectacular scenic routes that anyone in need of a road trip should take.

The first of these trip recommendations was the route from Bismarck to Medora via Interstate 94, which was voted America’s 61st favorite weekend road trip. Not only does this route feature the scenic highways of ND, but also allows guests to experience both the urban and rural sides of the state, with some of the stops along the way including the ND Heritage Center and State Museum in Bismarck, the metal sculptures of Regent’s Enchanted Highway, and the landscaped and wildlife of Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora.

Further down the list, the Fargo to Williston path via U.S. Route 83 trip also placed on the list as the 86th best weekend vacation nationally. This route also features the Heritage Center and Enchanted Highway, but places a larger focus on the rural side of ND, with plenty of views of the cliffs, canyons, and badlands that make North Dakota beautiful.

The final North Dakota entry on the list is the route from Grand Forks to Bowman vis U.S. Route 2 and State Route 85, which placed 88th. This trip also brings a fusion of urban and rural settings. Not only does this provide drivers with rural views, including visits to small towns, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and the Little Missouri National Grassland, but plenty of time in the big city as well, including the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot and the ND Museum of Art in Grand Forks.

“America is a treasure trove of interesting and diverse weekend road trips,” said Gunther Motor Company’s Joseph Gunther IV in a press release. “From the towering mountains and vast plains to vibrant cities and charming small towns, each journey paints a unique portrait of our nation’s rich tapestry. Every route has its own story to tell, fostering an exploration that unveils the heart and soul of America.”

To view the full list of America’s 100 favorite weekend road trips, including a full infographic, visit this page on Gunther Motor Company’s website.