BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Currently, motorcycle riders from across the country are rallying to SD for the annual Sturgis Rally. However, with how many accidents tend to occur during the time period, the time leading up to, before, and after the rally brings concerns about motorcycle safety to light.

This discussion is one that caught the eye of QuoteWizard — who set out to learn which states are the most mortal for motorcycle riders. To do so, the group looked over the number of motorcycle fatalities in each state over the last few years (fatalities were calculated using NHTSA traffic safety statistics from 2020 and 2021). As a result of this research, it was discovered that there are three factors that heavily influence motorcycle fatalities (alcohol, helmet use, and climate) — and that to the surprise of many, North Dakota is one of the safest states for riders.

QuoteWizard’s analysis notes that North Dakota is the state with the lowest number of deaths per capita — averaging about 1.1 deaths per 10,000 motorcycles. This extremely low number of deaths is a fairly recent development in ND road safety — according to the study, the number of motorcycle fatalities in the state has seen a monumental drop of -76% between 2020 and 2021.

Rank State Motorcycle Fatalities in 2021 % Change in Fatalities from 2020 Deaths per 10k Motorcycles 46 Minnesota 67 2% 3.3 47 Maine 19 -34% 3.2 48 New Hampshire 22 -12% 2.6 49 Alaska 6 50% 2.6 50 North Dakota 4 -76% 1.1 N/A U.S. Total 5,636 1% 6.6

Oddly enough, our overall low number of deaths relates to those involving alcohol as well. Despite our ND residents consuming one of the largest amounts of alcohol in the country, motorcyclists seem to know better than to drink and drive. When it comes to fatalities involving intoxication, North Dakota boasted one of the lowest percentages in the country.

State % of Fatalities with BAC 0.01 or Higher % of Fatalities with BAC 0.08 or Higher (Legally Impaired) % of Fatalities with BAC 0.15 or Higher (Severely Impaired) Rank Kansas 25% 25% 14% 46th Highest North Dakota 25% 25% 25% 47th Highest Utah 24% 24% 13% 48th Highest Delaware 22% 22% 16% 49th Highest Mississippi 20% 17% 10% 50th Highest U.S. Total 36% 29% 18% U.S. Total

Helmet use is also another important aspect of motorcycle riding, even in states that do not have laws ordering it — and as such, In North Dakota, our helmet laws only mandate protective equipment for cyclists and riders ages 17 or under. Despite this, there is a relatively even spread in relation to fatalities with and without a helmet. In the observable data for ND, it was noted that among recent motorcycle fatalities, three of the individuals who died were wearing helmets, and five were not.

State # of Deaths With Helmet # of Deaths Without Helmet Helmet Law North Dakota 3 5 All riders 17 and younger

In order to view the full study — including detailed results for every state — visit this page on QuoteWizard’s website.