BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As costs increase across the country in almost every aspect (ranging from rent to food and bills), many of us are both trying to stay comfortable in our current condition, but also to save money for the future. However, when the living costs of states vary, it can be hard to figure out which places across the US are the best for those saving money. Thankfully, a recent study has provided some advice on the topic.

In order to determine which states were the best and worst for saving money, Forbes advisors took a look at data from all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C., across four categories (income and debt, cost of living, housing costs and taxes) and ten metrics to determine the average amount that the states spend on these expenses. These amounts were then weighed and assigned scores, which were eventually used to calculate each state’s ranking.

During the study, when all aspects were weighed together, it was determined that North Dakota is the best state to live in for those who are looking to save money. The Peace Garden state boasts nonexistent living and housing scores, as well as low tax and debt/income scores, adding up to a total of 0.00 on Forbes’ grading scale.

Rank State Debt & Income Score Cost of Living Score Housing Score Taxes Score Total Score 1 North Dakota 26.20 0.00 0.00 30.29 0.00 2 South Dakota 0.00 19.29 16.29 25.96 7.47 3 West Virginia 8.02 72.86 32.96 19.23 16.33 4 Missouri 13.37 22.14 27.13 43.75 18.07 5 Ohio 8.56 48.57 19.92 39.42 18.91 6 Indiana 9.63 46.43 22.18 37.98 20.61 7 Kansas 11.76 23.57 13.16 69.23 22.90 8 Tennessee 14.97 55.71 44.11 3.37 23.39 9 Wisconsin 20.86 3.57 20.99 71.15 27.03 10 Arkansas 21.39 54.29 24.69 34.62 31.26 Least expensive cities to save in (Credit: Forbes Advisors)

ND isn’t the only state in our area that placed high on the list, either: a majority of the states in the Midwest (including South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, and Wyoming) all ranked below average on Forbes Advisor’s scale on the best states to save in.

The Peace Garden state has the third lowest debt-to-income ratio in the country (1.14), as well as the second-lowest percentage of income which is spent on housing costs (15.42%) and rent (16.85%) — and even boasts the ninth lowest effective income tax rate at 8.13%. While the state does have an average cost of living (27th highest on the list), the other lower rates help North Dakotans balance this out.

In contrast to the states with the most potential for saving, more populated states in general have the highest living costs — and thus, result in fewer chances for saving.

Rank State Debt & Income Score Cost of Living Score Housing Score Taxes Score Total Score 1 Hawaii 100.00 75.71 91.29 60.10 100.00 2 California 53.48 100.00 96.68 59.62 94.92 3 Maryland 90.37 70.71 66.35 83.17 90.34 4 New York 11.76 95.00 85.21 94.71 82.73 5 (Tie) Oregon 54.01 36.43 82.64 85.58 81.88 5 (Tie) New Jersey 60.43 61.43 75.38 83.65 81.88 Most expensive cities to save in (Credit: Forbes Advisors)

In order to view the full study from Forbes Advisors, visit their results page here.