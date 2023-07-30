BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The NFL’s game season is coming up quickly, and while there may be a month before the games actually begin, people across the country are already excited about their favorite sport. When talking about football, however, there are always things to take into consideration, one of which is the level of sport one is interested in. We all know that there’s a difference between high school, college, and NFL-level football — but does this difference affect how much one cares for the sport?

With game season on the horizon, Onlinecasinos.com set out to determine which state in the US was the most obsessed with the National Football League. To do this, they analyzed Google searches using Google Keyword Planner in order to identify the 50 most-Googled terms relating to the NFL. The number of searches for each term stemming from each state was then totaled, and weighed against the population to reveal each state’s search rate per 100,000 people. When these numbers were tallied, it was noted that despite not having a football team of our own, North Dakota is one of the most passionate states when it comes to its love of the sport. Below is a list of the ten states that are the most ‘obsessed’ with the National Football League:

Rank State Average Monthly NFL-Related Searches State Population Searches Per 100k 1 Delaware 616,974 1,018,396 60,583 2 Nevada 1,871,688 3,177,772 58,899 3 Maryland 3,507,188 6,164,660 56,892 4 Pennsylvania 7,057,152 12,972,008 54,403 5 North Dakota 423,836 779,261 54,389 6 New Mexico 1,124,380 2,113,344 53,204 7 Colorado 3,046,784 5,839,926 52,172 8 Hawaii 743,901 1,440,196 51,653 9 South Dakota 468,519 909,824 51,496 10 Minnesota 2,931,387 5,717,184 51,273

In contrast to these numbers, it was noted that some of the lowest-ranking states were those that have a larger focus on college football (particularly Alabama and Oklahoma).

Ironically, despite Tennessee being the home to an NFL team, it was the lowest-ranked state in regard to its’ NFL obsession — its population of seven million individuals averaged out at only 30,902 NFL-related searches per 100,000 people.

“NFL is America’s favorite league,” stated an Onlinecasinos spokesperson in a press release, “so it was interesting to delve into the data and find out where it’s loved more than anywhere else. Nationally, the figures show that each month, there is an average of 137,621,053 searches for the top 50 most common NFL-related terms. The true scale of the country’s love for NFL becomes even clearer when you consider that those 50 search terms don’t even include any team-specific searches.”