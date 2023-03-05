BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The definition of a ‘risk’ is one that depends on the situation. While some take it as anything ranging from skydiving and other extreme sports, others take the form of more questionable decisions such as drinking, gambling, or even making unexpected moves or financial investments. The risks one takes can vary greatly depending on their own physical and financial well-being, but everyone’s bound to take them once in a while — especially North Dakotans, as a new study implies.

Gambling.com compiled a list ranking the United States to determine the Riskiest State in America, based on weighing five major categories (Lottery Sales, searches for Cryptocurrency and Extreme Sports, State Migration Rates, and Business Applications per capita). These five scores were combined to gain an index score out of 50. The higher the score, the ‘more riskier’ the state.

While you wouldn’t expect too many people here in North Dakota to be major risk-takers, search results would imply that residents have somewhat of a more wild side to them. In fact, ND is the 6th ‘riskiest’ state in the entire US, with fellow Midwest states Wyoming and Montana ranking above and below it.

Rank State Annual Lottery Sales Per Capita Extreme Sports Searches (Per 10,000) New Business Applications (Per 10,000) State-To-State Migrants (Per 10,000) Cryptocurrency Searches (Per 10,000) Index Score 1 Wyoming $40.97 1,219 67.1 523 937 34.8 2 Delaware $325.01 1,187 40.3 390 741 27.2 3 Hawaii N/A 2,369 10.6 351 775 23.7 4 Vermont $218.53 1,235 9.2 340 896 22.4 5 Rhode Island $429.88 848 8.4 330 845 21.8 6 North Dakota $32.24 876 6.5 481 915 21.7 7 Alaska N/A 965 9.9 465 842 20.6 8 Nevada N/A 1,264 16.1 432 682 19.6 9 New Hampshire $285.91 850 8.6 370 743 19.4 10 Montana $58.62 781 15.2 382 758 17.9

While we have surprisingly low levels of lottery sales, sports searches, and new business applications, North Dakota cements its place on the list with an unexpectedly high number of searches for cryptocurrency as well as a large number of State-To-State migrants. These numbers, however, do not place it at the very top of the list — where ND is easily outmatched by states like Wyoming and Hawaii.

In contrast to the states most interested in taking risks, nearby state Minnesota is one of the less risk-oriented places — and some unexpected states where one would imagine risks are taken more actually choose to remain on the safe side.

Rank State Annual Lottery Sales Per Capita Extreme Sports Searches (Per 10,000) New Business Applications Per Year (per 10,000) State-to-State Migrants (per 10,000) Cryptocurrency Searches (per 10,000) Index Score 41 Indiana $201.99 358 10.1 225 397 6.8 42 Minnesota $116.67 387 8.4 190 515 6.7 43 California $178.00 583 10.5 122 489 6.6 44 Ohio $293.03 349 9.7 176 395 6.5 45 Arkansas $185.57 388 10.2 198 408 6.2 46 Iowa $116.28 423 6.6 230 422 6.0 47 Wisconsin $124.18 371 9.3 185 451 5.7 48 Mississippi $99.89 371 13.5 207 362 5.1 49 Alabama N/A 376 11.3 214 383 4.0 50 Louisiana $109.40 360 13.7 146 338 3.2

To view the full study regarding the Riskiest States in America, visit this page on Gambling.com’s website.