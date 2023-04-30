BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sleep is something that everyone needs, but just like anything, going overboard on it can have disastrous effects on one’s psyche and standard of living. Just like not getting enough rest, getting too much can have the same negative effects. Excessive sleep (an amount greater than nine hours a night) can increase the risk of developing many heart diseases, diabetes, obesity, and depression among other conditions. Thankfully, as a recent study conducted by CBDfx notes that of every state in the US, North Dakota is one that doesn’t need to lose any sleep over these concerns.

CBDfx’s study consisted of analyzing data issued by the U.S Bureau of Labour Statistics, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This data took into account the following statistics regarding sleep levels in the United States:

The levels of insufficient sleep (under seven hours) that each state reported

The ratios of mental health providers to people in each state

Reported ‘poor mental health days’ per month

The amount of individuals in frequent mental distress (those who reported mental distress for 14 or more out of every 30 days)

Average working hours per month

Rate of depression per state

Each source was then assigned a severity score, and an overall rank out of 50, with the highest scores representing sleepier states.

Rank State Insufficient Sleep Level Number of Health Providers Number of Poor Mental Health Days Amount of Frequent Mental Distress Rate of Depression Working Hours Total Score 1 Nebraska 2.14 3.58 0.34 0.00 0.00 2.55 14.37 2 Alaska 2.86 1.31 0.69 2.73 2.73 0.00 17.59 3 Connecticut 3.57 2.19 0.69 0.91 1.72 2.01 18.48 4 Wyoming 3.57 2.70 1.38 1.82 2.03 0.48 19.96 5 North Dakota 2.86 5.21 0.00 0.00 4.22 0.14 20.72 6 Minnesota 0.0 3.58 1.03 0.91 2.97 4.12 21.01 7 South Dakota 0.71 5.59 0.00 0.00 5.00 3.42 24.54 8 Vermont 0.71 1.81 3.45 3.64 4.84 0.42 24.79 9 Colorado 0.71 2.44 1.03 0.91 4.84 5.71 26.09 10 Massachusetts 3.57 1.06 1.72 1.82 4.06 3.61 26.41

In North Dakota, only 33% of people report getting less than seven hours of sleep every night — with only 11% of surveyed individuals reporting frequent mental distress (the lowest percentage in the nation). The low levels of mental distress and poor mental health days are offset by slightly higher scores in the lower number of mental health providers and the overall rate of depression throughout the state.

In contrast to the most awake states, some of the sleepiest places in the US have absurdly high sleep scores. This is especially clear in West Virginia, which has the highest possible levels of insufficient sleep levels, poor mental health days, and frequent mental distress.

Rank State Insufficient Sleep Level Number of Health Providers Number of Poor Mental Health Days Amount of Frequent Mental Distress Rate of Depression Working Hours Total Score 46 Tennessee 8.57 6.73 4.83 4.55 4.38 6.30 58.91 47 Mississippi 6.43 6.10 5.52 6.36 10.00 2.42 61.37 48 Kentucky 9.29 4.21 6.21 6.36 7.34 4.21 62.70 49 Alabama 7.86 10.00 6.55 6.36 5.94 3.75 67.43 50 West Virginia 10.00 7.73 10.00 10.00 6.41 0.80 74.90

In terms of nationwide numbers, on average, the entire United States reports the following major statistics regarding excess sleep:

36% of Americans reported getting insufficient amounts of sleep (less than seven hours) per night.

14% of people surveyed experienced frequent mental distress.

There are 381 people per mental health provider across the country.

Out of every 30 days, individuals have 4.5 poor mental health days.

The mean rate of depression in ND is 1.43.

An average working month in the US is 106.9 hours.

“There’s no doubt that sleep is essential for healthy brain and bodily function,” states a CBDfx spokesperson in a press release. “In turn, insufficient sleep can potentially lead to more severe health problems. It’s interesting to note, however, that the majority of these sleepy states are in the East. There are more crowded, metropolitan areas than the West, and the conditions of these busy surroundings, such as excessive noise pollution, may then cause a lower quality of sleep.”