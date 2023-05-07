BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States — meaning there’s no better time to talk about mental health in our communities. Although many people try their best to handle mental issues on their own, without outside help, it can be difficult to receive proper treatment. And between increased cost, larger numbers of afflicted individuals, and abundance or lack of care providers, it can be more difficult in some places to properly treat a mental illness than in others.

To discover which states paid more attention to their residents’ mental health, QuoteWizard evaluated each state based on scores given by Mental Health America. Each state’s eventual rankings were awarded based on their access to mental health care, insurance rates, and the prevalence of mental illness in each state. During this study, it was determined that North Dakota’s treatment for those struggling with these conditions is above the national average — as our state ranked twelfth in the states with the best mental health care in the country.

According to the study, North Dakota’s rank comes from not only a low number who have mental illnesses to begin with, but also a high amount of residents with these issues who have insurance. When compared to the US as a whole, North Dakotans suffering with a mental illness are more likely to receive care or have insurance.

Population % With A Mental Illness % With A Mental Illness Not Receiving Care % With A Mental Illness With Unmet Needs % With Mental Illness Without Insurance North Dakota 21% 48% 28% 8% United States 21% 55% 28% 11%

The more effort we put into recognizing, destigmatizing, and working to treat mental issues, the better the support system for those who struggle with these problems daily can be. With enough care and acknowledgement, we can reduce the impact that mental issues leave on our communities — which, in the long run, will benefit us all.

To view the full study results, featuring rankings for each state, visit this page on QuoteWizard’s website.