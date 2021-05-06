Study says North Dakotans favor extending bar hours to help businesses recover from pandemic

A recent poll shows most North Dakotans are in favor of extending bar operating hours to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

The survey, of 3,180 respondents over 21 years of age, think bars should extend operating hours by 3.8 hours to help them financially recover.

With the exceptions of Nevada and Louisiana, every state has bar closure requirements in place each night.

Those that felt most strongly about supporting their local drinking establishments are in cities and towns across South Dakota, with 90% in favor of extending bar operating hours.