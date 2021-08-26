Study shows improvement in North Dakota unemployment claims

In a new study by WalletHub, North Dakota unemployment claims are recovering quicker than any other state.

Weekly unemployment claims in the state decreased by almost 53 percent compared to the same week in 2019, which was the biggest decrease in the nation.

Claims also decreased by nearly 70 percent, compared to the start of 2020, which was the third largest decrease in the country.

They also decreased almost 65 percent compared to the same week last year.

Only 10 states had unemployment claims last week that were lower before the pandemic — and North Dakota was one of them.