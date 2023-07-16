BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the constantly-increasing price of home ownership, many individuals or families are instead renting their living quarters — and although even the price of rent is rising, it’s still more preferable to many who may not be able to compete with the massive cost of home ownership. And as a new study shows, the capital of North Dakota is one of the best places to do just that.

To determine the best rental markets in the US, WalletHub compared a total of 182 cities (including the 150 most populated cities in the US as well as at least two of the most populated cities in every state) on two dimensions — Rental Market and Affordability and Quality of Life. These dimensions were then evaluated using 21 relevant metrics, which were then graded on a 100-point scale. These grades were then averaged and used to create an overall score for each city that was then weighed against the other areas in the study.

When all of these scores were put together, researchers were able to rank Below is a list of the ten best places to rent in the United States, according to WalletHub’s research.

Overall Rank City Total Score Rental Market and Affordability Rank Quality of Life Rank 1 Overland Park, KS 61.77 8 28 2 Scottsdale, AZ 61.21 71 1 3 Bismarck, ND 60.56 1 107 4 Sioux Falls, SD 59.62 2 122 5 Chandler, AZ 58.81 54 9 6 Fargo, ND 58.06 3 137 7 Plano, TX 57.84 73 6 8 Lincoln, NE 57.41 12 58 9 Irvine, CA 57.40 110 2 10 Nashua, NH 57.28 53 8

As the studies show, both Bismarck and Fargo rank as some of the best cities in the nation for those seeking to rent a home — but Bismarck, in particular, deserves a particular mention. While the capital of North Dakota’s quality of life rank is rather low compared to many other cities in the top ten (and ironically, only ranks above other cities from the Dakotas that make the list), it serves as the state with the best rental market and level of affordability. When several of the individual data points were separated, it was also noted that many of the major aspects that went into the city’s total score were all above the national average (91st place). Here’s a list of these different categories.

Rental Vacancy Rate- 17th place

17th place Sublet Law Friendliness- 32nd place

32nd place Average Home Square Footage – 8th place

8th place Share of Newer Homes- 1st place (tied with Fargo)

1st place (tied with Fargo) Rental Affordability- 2nd place

2nd place Historical Rental Price Changes – 14th place

14th place Share of Severely Cost-Burdened Renter Households- 30th place

30th place Average Annual Renters-Insurance Premium – 1st place (tied with Fargo)

– 1st place (tied with Fargo) Rent-To-Price Ratio- 31st place

31st place Cost of Living- 79th place

79th place Security-Deposit Limit- 1st place

1st place City Satisfaction Index – 76th place

– 76th place Safety- 75th place

75th place Percentage of State Bedbug Laws- 81st place (tied with Fargo)

Fargo also has a fair share of above-average statistics which contribute to its own high ranking — and while some are similar to Bimarck’s advantages, not everything is the same. Here’s a list of the above-average categories in the 6th-place city.

Share of Renters – 34th place

34th place Rental Vacancy – 27th place

27th place Sublet Law Friendliness- 32nd place

32nd place Average Home Square Footage- 11th place

11th place Share of Newer Homes – 1st place

1st place Rental Affordability – 6th place

6th place Historical Rental Price Changes – 11th place

– 11th place Share of Severely Cost-Burdened Renter Households- 12th place

12th place Average Annual Renters-Insurance Premium – 1st place

1st place Rent-To-Price Ratio- 34th place

34th place Cost of Living- 42nd place

42nd place Security Deposit Limit – 1st place

– 1st place Safety- 85th place

85th place Presence of State Bedbug Laws – 81st place

In order to view the full study — including details for all 182 surveyed cities — visit this page on WalletHub’s website.