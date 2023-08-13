BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The advent of social media means that people across the world now have a much easier time connecting with one another — but this isn’t to say these platforms are without their flaws. From scam messages to false information to bizarre and unsafe challenges, this new form of communication has also led to many who dislike everything it entails. But not every one of these platforms is as guilty of contributing to this, and some are more despised than others — even if exactly which ones this idea refers to varies by state.

To determine which of these many social media platforms are those that the United States believes we would be better off without, researchers at VPNPro examined Google search data for terms related to deleting and uninstalling apps (including phrases like ‘delete Facebook’ or ‘how to deactivate Facebook’). The aggregated average monthly volume for each of these terms was then used to assign a ranking as to just how much each website or app was hated by each state.

In North Dakota, it’s clear that Facebook is the most disliked social media platform — but the overall survey of all fifty states offers a different view at the platforms all of America would prefer to delete.

Rank Social Media Platform Combined Average Monthly Total Searches in North Dakota 1 Instagram 1,181,302 2 Facebook 1,005,860 3 SnapChat 269,235 4 Twitter/X 183,963 5 TikTok 32,937 6 Reddit 30,919 7 LinkedIn 25,746 8 YouTube 19,478 9 WhatsApp 8,226 10 Pinterest 7,501

Instagram, despite being only the second-most reviled in North Dakota, is actually the app that Americans hate the most, according to VPNPro’s study. It is the most disliked in 21 states — particularly along the West Coast. Some of the states with the greatest level of interest in deleting Instagram include Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, and New York. This differing placement does not necessarily mean that the rest of the country does not share out sentiments, though — Facebook technically came second in terms of search volume, but it was the most reviled platform in the other 29 states. Likewise, North Dakota’s dislike of Snapchat and Twitter/X are some that are shared with the entire country. Instead of Reddit, however, TikTok takes the title of the fifth-most hated social media platform, notably due to its harmful ‘challenges’ and major privacy concerns. Linkedin, Youtube, WhatsApp, and Pinterest round out the country-wide list.

“Between the recent launch of Twitter’s new competitor, Threads, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and the era of TikTok in full force,” states a VPNPro spokesperson in a press release, “social media usage has taken some unexpected turns in the last year alone. While it might be hard for some of us to imagine a world without social media, many Americans are opting to delete specific platforms, as highlighted in this research. “It’s fascinating that the most popular Meta-based platforms, Instagram and Facebook, rank as the top two apps that Americans want to delete, which could be great news for Twitter owner Elon Musk. However, with Mark Zuckerburg’s recent launch of Threads and Musk’s recent announcement of Twitter’s rebrand to ‘X’, it will be interesting to see how this ranking changes in the near future.”

