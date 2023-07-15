BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are multiple factors that go into why someone might make the big decision to move out of their current home — including financial state, job offers, and family growth. However, as a new study shows, there is also plenty of variation in when one decides to change residences.

In order to discover the most popular months for moving, MovingFeedback analyzed data from home listing site Zillow to analyze the number of properties available in ND to rent or purchase every month from 2020 to 2022. These numbers were then added together to determine which months held the largest number of listings. Below is a list of the top three months for moving homes, according to the results of this research.

Rank Month New Listings from 2020-2022 1 July 3,556 2 June 3,436 3 August 3,420

When the number of new listings for each month was considered, it was determined that July had the largest number of properties available — with a total of 3,556 homes available in the state to rent or buy from the past three years. This is followed by June and August –proving that the summer months are what many consider the best time to move. The study itself notes that this is primarily due to a multitude of factors — including warmer weather and the expiration of rental leases.

“Labor Day typically marks the start of the off-season when it comes to moving home,” says MovingFeedback writer Harrison Gough in a press release. “This period from November to April is often cheaper than the summer months as people begin to start planning a move. The data from 2023 follows the trend set in previous years, with 384,305 listed properties as of April 30th.”

Due to the surge in interest during summer, though, moving companies tend to be more busy during this time, and costs are more expensive. In contrast, the winter months tend to be the cheapest when moving rates are concerned, primarily due to the lack of interest.

“When moving home,” continues Gough, “it’s important to consider what you’ll need to complete the move. The weather is a major factor in traveling to a new property, and the findings support this, with the coldest winter months having the lowest number of listed properties.”

Gough continues to say that Holidays in general can also play a major role in determining when people move — and so can the school year. The study noticed that one of the reasons Summer is such a popular time for home movement is because those months tend to occur during summer break, meaning it won’t disrupt their children’s education.

“Holidays can also be a huge factor in moving as offices and companies close around Christmas,” the press release continues. “However, the study does show that September has a large number of properties which coincide with the start of the new academic year. This could be due to parents looking to move to more desirable neighborhoods for their children.

The study also noted that the state’s population resides mainly in urban areas — which means that there could be more competition for moving services within cities or an increased cost in moving to a more rural section of the state.