BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone loves to get out and enjoy a concert from time to time — but like any form of entertainment, how often people can actually catch a concert coming to town tends to vary on where they live. This, of course, isn’t to say that smaller or lesser-known towns have their own live music scenes.

To bring some of these lesser-known live house hotspots to light, Cheapoticketing.com surveyed 3,000 music aficionados to create a ranked list of the best little-known music destinations across the United States. Although the study noted that many of these hidden gems are found in states that are already well-known for their entertainment scenes (including Florida, California, Texas, and Tennessee), this wasn’t always the case — and two cities here in North Dakota are perfect examples of this, finding their own places among the country’s most unexpected music hubs.

Dickinson took the 108th position on the list, according to the music maniacs of the United States. While the city is more known for how close it is to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, those surveyed note that it also boasts an unexpectedly large music scene. Some of the most popular venues listed by those polled include The Rock Bar, The Stagecoach Bar and Grill, and Phat Fish Brewing.

Williston also made it onto the list, ranking slightly lower than Dickinson at the bottom of the list (113th place). According to the individuals who were polled, the city’s live music scene helps to bring the small local community together — especially with venues like Buster’s Bar, The Venue, and the River’s Edge Bar and Grill.

“This ranking reflects not only the diversity of music genres available across the nation,” stated Cheapoticketing representative James Collins in a press release, “but also the passion and resilience of local communities in keeping live music alive and thriving. We hope this inspires music lovers to explore beyond the known music cities and to experience the unique sounds these hidden gems offer.”

In order to view a full list of the areas voted America’s hidden gems of live music, as well a detailed infographic, visit this page on Cheapoticketing’s website.