BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone who has read a book before can tell you about their favorite author. In both older and more recent times, writers like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Mark Twain have gone down in history for their work, often being seen as icons of classical America. But do states themselves have overall favorite writers? And if so, who do North Dakotans see as the pinnacle of literature?

To determine the favorite authors of every state, the literary quote website StoicQuotes surveyed 3,000 readers across the United States. When the results were added together, North Dakota’s favorite author was determined to be Larry Woiwode. ND’s second choice for their favorite author was Louis L’Amour, and LaVryle Spencer placed third.

Woiwode was born and raised in ND, and a majority of his works were reminiscent of the plains and rural landscapes of the state. He is particularly noted for accurately capturing the feeling of small North Dakotan communities and the challenges they face — essentially allowing him to become a spokesperson for the Peace Garden State’s way of life through his work.

In many cases, over the course of the study, states made relatively obvious choices — residents of Connecticut declared Mark Twain as their favorite writer, Tennessee Williams came in first in Mississippi, and Ernest Hemingway easily swept both Idaho and Florida’s votes. But, interestingly enough, this was not always the case. In New York, F. Scott Fitzgerald lost the title of the top literary pick to James Baldwin, and Grace Metalious won the title of New Hampshire’s writer of choice over the popular choice of J.D Salinger. Harper Lee, best known for “To Kill a Mockingbird”, was also defeated in Alabama in favor of Helen Keller.

“It’s fascinating to see the varied preferences across states, reflecting the rich tapestry of our nation’s cultural and historical narrative,” says StoicQuotes representative Shaun Connel in a press release. “This survey not only highlights the iconic authors we all know and love but also brings attention to the often unsung heroes of literature who’ve left an indelible mark on their home states.”

In order to learn more about Larry Woiwode, and to view a full interactive map listing each state’s favorite author, visit this page on StoicQuotes’ website.