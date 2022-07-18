BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Suicide prevention is necessary to helping someone in crisis, but you need the right skills and education to do so in a healthy way. Right now, the North Dakota Army National Guard is partnering with one program to do just that, here in our region.

ASIST, from LivingWorks Education, is a two-day interactive workshop in suicide first-aid and it’s happening at Bismarck State College July 18-19. ASIST stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training. The program teaches people to recognize the signs of risk for suicide and works with others to create a plan to support the immediate safety of someone experiencing a crisis. Although ASIST is widely used by healthcare providers, participants don’t need any formal training to attend the workshop experts say these tools can be learned and used by anyone.

“They’re not going to come out as social workers or psychologists, but they can provide that immediate first aid when they see signs or indications that someone might be at risk,” said Grant Semchenko who is a Sergeant First Class Army in the ND Army National Guard and is helping ASIST to train others on suicide prevention.

Suicide is not just an issue nationwide. It’s also a problem here in North Dakota. According to the United Health Foundation, the suicide rate in North Dakota is about 19 deaths per 100,000 people. Our state also has a higher suicide average in every category than the national average in terms of age, race and gender. Also here in North Dakota, men are more than four times more likely to die by suicide than women.

“I think North Dakota has a bit of a tradition of being independent. That’s sort of our cultural identity. Be strong and independent. And because of that, there may be a hesitancy to ask for help,” said Semchenko.

Semchenko says he hopes more North Dakotans ask for help and also reach out to help others in their community. And again, this is not just for people in emergency management. Teachers, parents and everyday people can participate in these programs.

You can participate in ASIST anywhere and anytime.

