Summer fun for families in Mandan, Bismarck

With school now out, families are looking for something fun to do.

KX News found a few things around town you can do this summer.

In Mandan, Raging Rivers will be opening this week and is expecting to see around 50,000 people by the end of the Summer.

“Raging Rivers has a lazy river open for anyone, an aqua play unit for the kids and, of course, tube and speed slides. And great concessions,” explained Kelly Thomas, the marketing specialist for the Mandan Parks & Recreation Department.

Just across the bridge in Bismarck, the Veteran’s Memorial Library is giving families a fun way to keep up with their reading over the summer break with its summer reading program.

“Families can come and sign up. We actually have it for all ages: kids, teens and adults. And they could do it either the traditional way on paper or they can do it through our great bean stack app, which they can have on their phones or they can use on their computers and they can log their minutes,” explained Traci Juhala, the Head of Youth Services.

Also available in the Capital City, the Super Slide Amusement Park and which has 16 attractions for families.

“Our opening day is probably the busiest opening day I have ever seen. We had someone at every ride and a line at every ride which is pretty abnormal for a random Saturday. But every single day we’ve been open so far there has been a crowd, which is phenomenal,” said Nicole Shumaker, the lead at the amusement park.

All three places are ready to welcome their guest for some summer fun as their operating at full capacity, and are all open seven days a week. The amusement park and Raging Rivers are weather permitting.