BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The fact that travel often becomes more dangerous in the summer is not a surprise to many. With summer holidays amounting to more travel and a higher risk of drunk driving, it’s important to be especially careful when hitting the road — especially for one certain age group.

Teen drivers account for one of every 20 drivers on US roads, but they’re also involved in nearly 13% of all fatal accidents over the previous years. This is especially bad over the summer, and as a new study notes, July, in particular, is extremely dangerous for teenagers behind the wheel in North Dakota — as well as in many other states.

To determine which states were the most dangerous for teenage drivers between the ages of 15 and 20, Bumper.com examined accident data from 2019-2021 from the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration, and 2022 fatality estimates from the National Safety Council. The number of licensed drivers, meanwhile, was taken from 2021 Federal Highway Administration data.

Although North Dakota was not one of the states with the highest rates of fatalities among Teen drivers, it is particularly notable for having one of the largest percentages of teen fatalities during the summer months. A total of 44.4% of all teenage traffic fatalities in the state have occurred from June to September over the previous years — which is much higher than the national average of 37.5%. Below is a list of statistics regarding teen driver fatalities in ND.

Statistic Information 2017 Teen Driver Fatalities 13 2018 Teen Driver Fatalities 11 2019 Teen Driver Fatalities 11 2020 Teen Driver Fatalities 10 2021 Teen Driver Fatalities 24 2022 Teen Driver Fatality Estimate 15 Fatalities Per 10,000 Licensed Teen Drivers 4.01 State Summer Fatality % (June-September) 44.44% State Summer Fatality Ranking 6th Deadliest Month Overall July Deadliest Summer Month July

According to the Bumper study, speeding remains the top cause of young driver deaths, and accounts for 39.3% of all teen driving fatalities in the US.

