Summer visitors keep Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park busy

As the summer days go by Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is not seeing the crowds slow down anytime soon.
The assistant park manager tells KX News their camp grounds alone have been filled almost every weekend.
On top of the locals that visit the park on the daily they have also seen an influx of out of state visitors looking to explore what North Dakota has to offer.
He also says park officials believe holding special programs and events enhances the experience.
“Has that education component it also has that experience base component really connect our visitors with the state park. Whether that’s connecting them on a trail, connecting them with the historic and cultural aspects. Or just connecting them with the natural resources that we have to offer,” said Matt Schanandore, the assistant park manager for Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
The theme for this month’s hike is Independence Day. It kicked off yesterday and runs till July 18th.