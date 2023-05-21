NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Many people view summertime as a time to kick back, relax a little bit, and enjoy the warm weather. With block parties, weddings, and lake days, these activities can easily become alcohol-fueled events. And summer time drinking comes with a different set of challenges, compared to other seasons.

Alcohol consumption causes fluid loss, which can speed up dehydration when you’re in the sun. Doctors say a good rule of thumb, is to drink 16 ounces of water with every 12 ounces of beer, or four to six ounces of liquor.

And research shows that alcohol intake can lower the amount of sun exposure needed to produce sunburns. Doctors recommend applying sunscreen before you head outside and applying it at least 15-20 minutes before sun exposure because it needs time to soak in to be most effective. Also, drinking and driving rates rise in the summer months, so it’s important to always have a plan ahead of time to get home or to your next destination safely.

North Dakota’s legal limit is 0.08% which is equivalent to four to five 12-ounce beers, or three shots of liquor if you’re under 180 pounds. To break it down even further, the liver metabolizes alcohol at a very constant rate, approximately one drink per hour. If you drink more than one drink per hour, the liver can’t speed up the detoxification process even if you drink more water… and the unmetabolized alcohol continues to circulate in the bloodstream.