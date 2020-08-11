Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan catches fire again

The Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan caught fire on Monday, for the second year in a row.

The Mandan Fire Department and Bismarck Fire Department have been on scene since about 8:30 p.m.

Much of the roof appears to have caved in, and they’re now also spraying nearby garages due to flying embers.

Officials say they don’t know the cause of the fire. They said if you’d like to donate personal hygiene items and water to tenants, you can do so at the Blackstone Hotel in Mandan at 2630 Old Red Trail.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update as more information is available.