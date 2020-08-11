Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan catches fire again

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan caught fire on Monday, for the second year in a row.

The Mandan Fire Department and Bismarck Fire Department have been on scene since about 8:30 p.m.

Much of the roof appears to have caved in, and they’re now also spraying nearby garages due to flying embers.

Officials say they don’t know the cause of the fire. They said if you’d like to donate personal hygiene items and water to tenants, you can do so at the Blackstone Hotel in Mandan at 2630 Old Red Trail.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update as more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

National Guard Training

Des Lacs Burlington football

High school football

Monday, August 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

F5 Project in Harvey

Mail Forwarding

Wilder Book

Census Workers

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/10

Move In Changes

Great Plains serves 1 million lbs of food

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/10

School Transportation

Monday's Forecast: Sunny & Dry

NDC AUG 10

Northwoods League

Class B Baseball

Top plays of the week

Custer Park Protest

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss