Surrender pets and strays this Saturday in Minot

If you have a pet you are unable to take care of or a stray that needs shelter, an area animal rescue charity wants to give them a new home.

For Belle’s Sake is hosting an open surrender event to take in your pets and strays. The animals will be handed over to other rescues who’ll also be at the event.

Owners are advised to bring along medical records for their pets in order to avoid duplications in medication or vaccines.

Founder of For Belle’s Sake and host of the surrender event said they will take in all kinds of animals.

“Everybody is starting to go to work and things are becoming normal again and during the pandemic, a lot of people brought animals home because they were working from home and they had the time and now we’re seeing those animals end up back in shelters,” said Shelby Bird.

“Also in North Dakota, we do have a heavy stray population and there are good samaritans out there that are trying to take care of these animals so this is an opportunity for them to bring them in,” she added.

The open surrender is free of charge and will take place on Saturday at The Spot in Minot from 9 a.m.