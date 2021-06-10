Survey: 1 in 5 North Dakota employees worked from their car during the pandemic

You’ve heard of working from home or “remote working,” but have you heard of WFC — working from car?

Apparently, 1 in 5 North Dakotans who worked remotely are familiar with the phrase. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 through 2021, 20 percent of those who worked from home at some point worked from their cars.

That’s according to a survey of 3,000 people nationwide who worked from home during the pandemic.

Why work from inside a car instead of inside a house? Many respondents said it was a break from family interruptions, greater privacy and a lot less noise.

Further, about 45 percent of those who worked from their cars said being able to drive to a quiet, outdoors spot was a real plus.

Meanwhile, 27 percent of those working from their cars said being able to adjust the seat brought them more sitting comfort than their home office chair.

And what if working from the car isn’t an option? Where would you go in your home to get away from the interruptions and intrusions?

About 38 percent of those surveyed said they take their work into the bathroom, while 30 percent say they retreat into the back yard.

The national survey was conducted by a Florida auto dealer.