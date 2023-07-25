BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With the hot weather and the relative ruralness of North Dakota, the thought has likely crossed the minds of many people to perhaps lose the clothes and take a discreet, cooling skinny-dip in a nearby pond, stream or lake.

Dating advice website MyDatingAdviser.com has compiled a list of the best skinny-dipping spots in all 50 states, including 13 in North Dakota.

How did they figure this out? They compared over 800 swimming spots in the nation using existing data in categories such as beach quality, safety, weather and hotel costs.

Here are the top 13 best skinny-dipping spots in North Dakota, according to the website:

Lake Metigoshe (Bottineau): Scenic wooded surrounds make this lake perfect for skinny-dippers looking to connect with nature. Lake Tschida (Elgin): Offers a pristine and untouched environment, ideal for peaceful skinny dipping. Nelson Lake (Center): Surrounded by natural beauty and perfect for those seeking an idyllic skinny-dipping experience. Lake Sakakawea (Pick City): The largest man-made lake in North Dakota provides clear waters perfect for couples to skinny dip in peace. Missouri River (Bismarck): Refreshing waters and a relaxing atmosphere make the river a popular choice for skinny dipping. Lake Ashtabula (Valley City): A peaceful and secluded setting makes this lake perfect for couples looking to enjoy a private skinny dipping experience. Pipestem Reservoir (Jamestown): Quiet and undisturbed setting ideal for couples seeking a romantic skinny-dipping experience. Lake Darling (Minot): Offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and refreshing waters for skinny dipping. Lake Renwick (Ray): Provides a tranquil setting ideal for couples looking to connect with nature and enjoy a peaceful skinny-dipping experience. Devils Lake (Devils Lake): Known for its picturesque beauty making it an ideal spot for tranquil skinny dipping experiences. Lake Oahe (Pierre): An expansive reservoir located partially in North Dakota providing perfect conditions for peaceful skinny-dipping adventures. Red River (Fargo): An urban oasis for skinny dipping enthusiasts looking for a unique and refreshing experience. Jamestown Reservoir (Jamestown): Abundant wildlife and scenic beauty allow skinny dippers to connect with nature in a serene atmosphere.

You can view the full list of top skinny-dipping spots in all 50 states here.