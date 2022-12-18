BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the past weeks, we’ve been in a musical mood here at KX. From articles about the state’s most and least favorite tunes to an internal investigation on our reports and staff’s favorites. However, there’s one group of people we hadn’t asked about their tastes in music yet… our readers!

Over the past week, we asked visitors to KX’s website to fill out a short survey detailing their interest in Christmas songs. Have you ever wondered what your community thinks about holiday music? If so, then you’re in the right place! Here are the results from our study of 84 of KX’s fans.

RESULTS

Admittedly, asking if people listen to Christmas music is a strange question in a survey like this one, but important nonetheless. Thankfully, a majority of survey-takers are big fans of holiday tunes — not just on the radio, but at home and while shopping as well.

Our survey also took into account the types of music that many of us prefer to have our holiday spirit delivered by, and as expected, the classics reign supreme. Crooning and old-school songs are usually our favorites, but most people will listen to anything so long as it’s in the holiday spirit.

When it came to the exact Christmas song that people prefer, though, the main contenders on the list were the likes of Silent Night, White Christmas and the Jingle Bell Rock. A sudden unexpected list of write-ins took center stage, however, and other fan favorite songs like “Oh Holy Night” and “Joy to the World” had their own instances of popularity that matched or even surpassed other popular songs.

It wouldn’t be a song survey without adding the WORST Christmas song to the mix, of course, and unlike the favorite, there were a few obvious choices that stood out. Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer and Santa Baby, in particular, are songs that seem to be despised not just by certain writers but by the community as a whole.

We’d like to thank everyone who participated in our little survey! If you still want to share your thoughts on the best and worst Christmas songs, feel free to do so on our Facebook pages!