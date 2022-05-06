DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Dickinson police Friday morning arrested a man wanted in connection with a May 4 shooting in the community.

Acting on an anonymous tip, authorities located Jorge Villazana around 7:00 a.m. in the parking lot of a Dickinson business in the 1400 block of South Main.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Villazana faces charges of attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment stemming from the shooting of a 31-year-old Killdeer woman. He is being held at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting an initial court appearance.