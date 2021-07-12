Suspect charged with murder of 29-year-old woman in Minot admits to shooting her

A 29-year-old woman is dead and a suspect has been charged with murder after a shooting in Minot Sunday night.

The victim’s name will not be released until the family has been notified.



41-year-old Eric Venn has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing or eluding an officer in a motor vehicle; all felonies.

Around 4:50 Sunday evening, Trinity Hospital reported a victim with gunshot wounds to the police.



The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.



According to a Ward County court affidavit, Venn attempted to flee in a vehicle before ultimately being detained.



The affidavit states that Venn admitted to being in a business and dating relationship with the victim.



He also admitted to shooting her.



“Fortunately we were able to get somebody into custody right away,” Minot Police Chief John Klug said. “All the pieces of this case are falling together much more quickly [compared to another recent homicide case], so they’re still doing some work, they’re still doing some investigation but hopefully we’ll be able to make contact with the family and release more information after that.”



This homicide marks the second for the City of Minot this year. It comes a little more than a month after the last one.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the once person of interest in that case — Kamauri Kennedy.





Kennedy is now considered a suspect in the June 3 murder of 33-year-old Domonique Kelley.

