BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Police say the suspect in the incident leading to the death of a Mercer County deputy may face additional charges stemming from the suspect’s actions in Bismarck.

According to police, officers were called to the Sanford Emergency Room yesterday around 4:30 p.m. regarding damage to an overhead door of the ambulance bay at the Sanford Emergency Department. Once there, officers were informed that Ian Cramer, Bismarck, was brought there by his mother “due to exhibiting mental health issues.” When they parked in the ambulance bay, authorities say, “Ian got into the driver’s seat and allegedly rammed the doors of the ambulance bay and fled the scene.”

Bismarck Police Department say they started an investigation into the alleged offenses of Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Mischief.

Authorities say they will be forwarding reports and documents to the Burleigh County States Attorney to charge the suspect with crimes that occurred in Bismarck during the overall incident.